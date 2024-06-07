Search

Has Pakistan lost T20 World Cup match to USA for THIS reason?

03:32 PM | 7 Jun, 2024
Has Pakistan lost T20 World Cup match to USA for THIS reason?
Babar Azam-led Pakistan team has been facing massive criticism from fans since its unpredictable defeat in a match of the T20 World Cup 2024 against the United States.

Pakistan and the United States locked horns against each other in the thrilling match on June 6, with the latter securing victory in the Super Over by 5 runs. Pakistan, batting first, set a target of 159 runs for seven wickets in 20 overs. The USA equaled the score in 20 over. In the Super Over that followed, the USA made 18 runs for one wicket, while Pakistan scored 13 runs, losing the game to the co-hosts.

Cricket analysts, politicians and fans are giving their opinions with all trying to find the reason behind this humiliation defeat.

Amid all this, literary icon Anwar Maqsood has shared his two cents, giving sarcastic reason behind the Pakistan loss in US match. And his video has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the prominent writer linked the cash-strapped Pakistan’s defeat to ongoing talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for another bailout package.

Anwar Maqsood said that Pakistan had to lose the match to America out of compulsion because “we have to get a loan from the IMF, which is yet to be received”.

“The IMF might have put forth condition that they should lose the match against America to get the loan,” he taunted, adding that he saw no other reason behind this defeat.

While talking about upcoming high-voltage clash between Pakistan and India on June 9, he suggested that those who have bought tickets now will sell them at half price.

