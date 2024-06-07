Search

Haris Rauf accused of ball tampering in match against USA

04:12 PM | 7 Jun, 2024
haris rauf

Pakistani fast bowler Haris Rauf has been accused of ball tampering during the T20 World Cup match against the USA. The accusation was made by American cricketer Rusty Theron on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

According to details, Rusty Theron alleged in his tweet that during the match, Haris Rauf attempted to tamper with the ball using his fingernail. Theron questioned the International Cricket Council (ICC), tagging them in his post, and asked if the attempt was being made to show that the bowler did not tamper. He further inquired how the ball started swinging just two overs after it was changed.

The controversy comes on the heels of a surprising defeat for Pakistan, as the USA team clinched a thrilling victory in a super over. This marked the first time the American team participated in the tournament, making their win even more remarkable.

