Varun Dhawan's first video with newborn daughter goes viral

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal's first video with their newborn daughter has taken social media by storm.
Indian media reports that Natasha Dalal and their baby girl were discharged from Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital today, Friday. The video capturing this heartwarming moment has rapidly gone viral online.
In the video, Varun Dhawan is seen carrying his daughter while walking alongside his wife Natasha as they leave the hospital and head to their car. The video, filmed from a distance by media videographers, does not show the baby's face, maintaining the family's privacy.
Fans are ecstatic to catch the first glimpse of Varun Dhawan's daughter. The video has attracted numerous congratulatory comments, with fans celebrating the couple's new addition to their family.
Varun Dhawan shared the joyous news with his followers on his official Instagram account, announcing that his wife gave birth to their daughter on June 3.
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal tied the knot in January 2021, after dating for several years.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 7, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 277.65 for selling.
Euro comes down to 300 for buying and 303 for selling while British Pound rate is 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.65
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|300
|303
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.50
|74.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.72
|748.72
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.62
|41.02
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.17
|918.17
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.2
|59.8
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.92
|173.92
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.3
|26.6
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.44
|731.44
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.51
|77.21
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|73.5
|74.1
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.63
|26.93
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|312.79
|315.29
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.