Search

Lifestyle

Varun Dhawan's first video with newborn daughter goes viral

04:24 PM | 7 Jun, 2024
Varun dhawan daughter

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal's first video with their newborn daughter has taken social media by storm.

Indian media reports that Natasha Dalal and their baby girl were discharged from Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital today, Friday. The video capturing this heartwarming moment has rapidly gone viral online.

In the video, Varun Dhawan is seen carrying his daughter while walking alongside his wife Natasha as they leave the hospital and head to their car. The video, filmed from a distance by media videographers, does not show the baby's face, maintaining the family's privacy.

Fans are ecstatic to catch the first glimpse of Varun Dhawan's daughter. The video has attracted numerous congratulatory comments, with fans celebrating the couple's new addition to their family.

Varun Dhawan shared the joyous news with his followers on his official Instagram account, announcing that his wife gave birth to their daughter on June 3.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal tied the knot in January 2021, after dating for several years.

Lifestyle

04:24 PM | 7 Jun, 2024

Varun Dhawan's first video with newborn daughter goes viral

01:34 PM | 7 Jun, 2024

Saboor Aly faces severe backlash over wardrobe choices

09:29 AM | 7 Jun, 2024

WATCH: Feroze Khan’s mother’s dance lights up wedding festivities

10:55 PM | 6 Jun, 2024

Kangana Ranaut slapped at Chandigarh airport

10:29 AM | 6 Jun, 2024

Blow to Chahat Fateh Ali Khan as viral song ‘Bado Badi’ removed ...

09:12 PM | 5 Jun, 2024

Hania Aamir becomes most followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram

Lifestyle

10:46 PM | 4 Jun, 2024

TikTok picks 'Zindagi Tamasha' as first Pakistani film to show in full

01:45 PM | 5 Jun, 2024

Hania Aamir surpasses Ayeza Khan to become most followed celebrity on ...

06:04 PM | 4 Jun, 2024

Anwar Maqsood denies permanent Canada move

06:22 PM | 4 Jun, 2024

Wasim Akram shares special message on his 58th birthday

05:33 PM | 4 Jun, 2024

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan set to release debut film ‘Sabaq’ this Eid

Advertisement

Latest

05:22 PM | 7 Jun, 2024

Shaheen Afridi nominated for ICC player of the month

Gold & Silver

02:38 PM | 7 Jun, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 7 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 7, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 277.65 for selling.

Euro comes down to 300 for buying and 303 for selling while British Pound rate is 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.65 280.15
Euro EUR 300 303
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353 356
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.50 74.1
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.72 748.72
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 40.62 41.02
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.17 918.17
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.2 59.8
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.92 173.92
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.3 26.6
Omani Riyal OMR 723.44 731.44
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.51 77.21
Singapore Dollar SGD 73.5 74.1
Swedish Korona SEK 26.63 26.93
Swiss Franc CHF 312.79 315.29
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: