Varun Dhawan's first video with newborn daughter goes viral

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal's first video with their newborn daughter has taken social media by storm.

Indian media reports that Natasha Dalal and their baby girl were discharged from Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital today, Friday. The video capturing this heartwarming moment has rapidly gone viral online.

In the video, Varun Dhawan is seen carrying his daughter while walking alongside his wife Natasha as they leave the hospital and head to their car. The video, filmed from a distance by media videographers, does not show the baby's face, maintaining the family's privacy.

Fans are ecstatic to catch the first glimpse of Varun Dhawan's daughter. The video has attracted numerous congratulatory comments, with fans celebrating the couple's new addition to their family.

Varun Dhawan shared the joyous news with his followers on his official Instagram account, announcing that his wife gave birth to their daughter on June 3.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal tied the knot in January 2021, after dating for several years.