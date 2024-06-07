Pakistan and China forge deeper ties with signing of 23 MoUs

In a significant move to solidify their longstanding friendship and cooperation, Pakistan and China have signed 23 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) spanning various sectors. The signing ceremony, following high-level talks between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Beijing, marks a milestone in the continued strengthening of bilateral relations.
The MoUs cover a wide array of areas including transport infrastructure, industry, energy, agriculture, media, health, water, and socioeconomic development. Both nations have underscored their commitment to enhancing cooperation in sectors of mutual interest, paving the way for extensive collaboration and shared progress.
A spokesperson from the Foreign Office highlighted the enduring bond of the Pakistan-China Strategic Cooperative Partnership, characterized by mutual trust and strategic governance. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Premier Li Qiang reaffirmed their support for each other's fundamental concerns, emphasizing the importance of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as a cornerstone of bilateral cooperation.
In a show of solidarity, both leaders pledged to protect the CPEC from detractors and adversaries, underscoring Pakistan's commitment to ensuring the safety and security of Chinese personnel and projects within its borders.
Furthermore, Pakistan's upcoming tenure as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2025-2026 was discussed, with both sides expressing their intention to continue consultations on bilateral and global issues of significance.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's visit to China also saw fruitful engagements with Chinese investors and business leaders. The emphasis was on exploring investment opportunities in Pakistan and fostering joint ventures. Several MoUs were signed with Chinese companies in sectors such as the economy, green energy, textiles, and manufacturing, signaling a new phase of economic cooperation between the two nations.
Ahead of his visit, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his optimism about the outcomes, asserting plans to strengthen bilateral relations and foster mutual benefits through meaningful engagements.
The signing of these MoUs reflects the deep-rooted friendship and shared vision for a prosperous future between Pakistan and China, paving the way for enhanced cooperation and development on multiple fronts.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 7, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 277.65 for selling.
Euro comes down to 300 for buying and 303 for selling while British Pound rate is 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.65
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|300
|303
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.50
|74.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.72
|748.72
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.62
|41.02
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.17
|918.17
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.2
|59.8
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.92
|173.92
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.3
|26.6
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.44
|731.44
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.51
|77.21
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|73.5
|74.1
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.63
|26.93
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|312.79
|315.29
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
