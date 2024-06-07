Search

ICC nominates Shaheen Afridi for 'Player of the Month' award

Web Desk
05:22 PM | 7 Jun, 2024
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled the nominees for the Player of the Month for May 2024, with Pakistani fast bowler Shaheen Afridi among the contenders.

Afridi's inclusion in the list of nominees recognises his exceptional performances during the month of May, where he showcased his bowling prowess across various matches.

Throughout May, Afridi secured a total of 10 wickets with an impressive average of 14.5. His standout displays included notable contributions in series against England and Ireland, where he exhibited remarkable skill and consistency on the field.

In addition to Shaheen Afridi, the nominations for the ICC Player of the Month also feature Ireland's wicketkeeper-batsman, Lorcan Tucker, and West Indies spinner, Gudakesh Motie.

The acknowledgment of Shaheen Afridi's talent and impact on the game underscores his rising prominence in international cricket.

As cricket enthusiasts eagerly await the announcement of the winner, Afridi's nomination serves as a source of pride for Pakistani cricket fans, highlighting the nation's wealth of talent in the sport.

The ICC Player of the Month award aims to celebrate outstanding individual performances in international cricket, honoring players who have made significant contributions to their teams during the respective month.

