ICC nominates Shaheen Afridi for 'Player of the Month' award

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled the nominees for the Player of the Month for May 2024, with Pakistani fast bowler Shaheen Afridi among the contenders.
Afridi's inclusion in the list of nominees recognises his exceptional performances during the month of May, where he showcased his bowling prowess across various matches.
Throughout May, Afridi secured a total of 10 wickets with an impressive average of 14.5. His standout displays included notable contributions in series against England and Ireland, where he exhibited remarkable skill and consistency on the field.
In addition to Shaheen Afridi, the nominations for the ICC Player of the Month also feature Ireland's wicketkeeper-batsman, Lorcan Tucker, and West Indies spinner, Gudakesh Motie.
The acknowledgment of Shaheen Afridi's talent and impact on the game underscores his rising prominence in international cricket.
As cricket enthusiasts eagerly await the announcement of the winner, Afridi's nomination serves as a source of pride for Pakistani cricket fans, highlighting the nation's wealth of talent in the sport.
The ICC Player of the Month award aims to celebrate outstanding individual performances in international cricket, honoring players who have made significant contributions to their teams during the respective month.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 7, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 277.65 for selling.
Euro comes down to 300 for buying and 303 for selling while British Pound rate is 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.65
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|300
|303
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.50
|74.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.72
|748.72
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.62
|41.02
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.17
|918.17
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.2
|59.8
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.92
|173.92
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.3
|26.6
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.44
|731.44
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.51
|77.21
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|73.5
|74.1
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.63
|26.93
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|312.79
|315.29
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
