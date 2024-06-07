Prince Rahim Aga Khan honoured with Pakistan’s top civilian award 

ISLAMABAD – President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday conferred the Nishan-i-Pakistan award on Prince Rahim Aga Khan, in recognition of his meritorious services for the development, prosperity, and betterment of Pakistan and its people.
Prince Rahim Aga Khan honoured with the top civilian award at a special investiture ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr. Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, federal ministers, KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, parliamentarians, diplomats, and senior government officers were present on the occasion.
According to the citation read out on the occasion, Prince Rahim Aga Khan, through his many leadership roles for more than a quarter century within the Aga Khan Development Network, dedicated his untiring efforts to improve the living standard of the people in resource-constrained regions of Asia and Africa.
Upholding a multigenerational legacy, Prince Rahim has contributed immensely to the economic, health, education, and cultural well-being of poor and marginalized communities.
It was told that under his leadership, the Aga Khan Fund for Economic Development has advanced path-breaking initiatives in Pakistan in commercial banking, microfinance, insurance, sustainable tourism and renewable energy sectors.
The Fund has enabled access to financial services for nearly 50 million people in Pakistan.
Later, Prince Rahim Aga Khan called on President Asif Ali Zardari, wherein they discussed the role of the Aga Khan Development Network in Pakistan’s socio-economic development.
The president appreciated Prince Rahim Aga Khan for upholding the multi-generational legacy of the Aga Khan family which had enormously contributed to the socio-economic development of Pakistan. The prince thanked the president for conferring upon him the award of Nishan-i-Pakistan.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 7, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 277.65 for selling.
Euro comes down to 300 for buying and 303 for selling while British Pound rate is 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.65
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|300
|303
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.50
|74.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.72
|748.72
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.62
|41.02
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.17
|918.17
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.2
|59.8
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.92
|173.92
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.3
|26.6
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.44
|731.44
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.51
|77.21
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|73.5
|74.1
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.63
|26.93
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|312.79
|315.29
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
