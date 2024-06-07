LHC extends market timings in Lahore ahead of Eidul Adha 2024

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday allowed an extension in market timings as shopping spree continues ahead of Eidul Adha 2024.
LHC’s Justice Shahid Karim granted permission for markets to remain open until 1 am on Saturdays, and Sundays and until 12 am on other weekdays till Eidul Adha.
Ruet e Hilal Committee is meeting today to observe Dhul Hijjah crescent moon. The 10th day of the last Islamic month is celebrated as Eidul Adha, also known as the "festival of sacrifice," which is one of Islam's major religious festivals.
Meanwhile, the Met Office had predicted that Eid is expected to be held on June 17, 2024 (Monday). Offiiclas predict the new moon of Dhul-Hijjah is likely to be sighted today on June 7.
A day earlier, Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia has announced that June 7 will be the first day of Dhu Al Hijjah, following the sighting of the crescent moon on Thursday evening.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 7, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 277.65 for selling.
Euro comes down to 300 for buying and 303 for selling while British Pound rate is 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.65
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|300
|303
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.50
|74.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.72
|748.72
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.62
|41.02
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.17
|918.17
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.2
|59.8
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.92
|173.92
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.3
|26.6
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.44
|731.44
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.51
|77.21
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|73.5
|74.1
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.63
|26.93
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|312.79
|315.29
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
