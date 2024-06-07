LHC extends market timings in Lahore ahead of Eidul Adha 2024

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday allowed an extension in market timings as shopping spree continues ahead of Eidul Adha 2024.

LHC’s Justice Shahid Karim granted permission for markets to remain open until 1 am on Saturdays, and Sundays and until 12 am on other weekdays till Eidul Adha.

Ruet e Hilal Committee is meeting today to observe Dhul Hijjah crescent moon. The 10th day of the last Islamic month is celebrated as Eidul Adha, also known as the "festival of sacrifice," which is one of Islam's major religious festivals.

Meanwhile, the Met Office had predicted that Eid is expected to be held on June 17, 2024 (Monday). Offiiclas predict the new moon of Dhul-Hijjah is likely to be sighted today on June 7.

A day earlier, Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia has announced that June 7 will be the first day of Dhu Al Hijjah, following the sighting of the crescent moon on Thursday evening.