Suzuki GS 150 latest price, installment plan in June 2024

The Suzuki GS 150 holds a significant place in Pakistan's motorcycle market, renowned for its reliability and performance.
It is equipped with 150cc engine which offers a balance of fuel economy and sufficient torque for urban and highway rides.
With a sturdy chassis and comfortable ergonomics, it navigates through Pakistan's diverse terrains with ease.
The one of the most-selling variant of Suzuki company offers impressive looks with round-shaped headlight. It features retro designed analogue speedometer & techometer.
Suzuki GS 150 is equipped with 4-Stroke, single-cylinder, air-cooled & OHC engine. Featuring five-speed gear system, it is equipped with CDI and electric and kick-start system.
As of June 2024, the Suzuki GS 150 price stands unchanged at Rs382,000 in Pakistan.
The bike manufacturer offers flexible installment plans for Suzuki GS 150 through its owned outlets only.
Two-Year Installment Plan with 25% Down Payment
The customers pay Rs95,500 (25%) as advance payment to book the Suzuki GS 150.
Later, the buyer pays Rs11,940 per month installment for 24 months.
18-Month Installment Plan with 50% Advance Payment
Down Payment Rs191,000 (50%)
Per Month Installment - (Till 17th Month) Rs10,700
18th Month Installment - (Last Installment) Rs9,100
