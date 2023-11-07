  

Search

ODI World Cup Updates

Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews reacts to rare timed-out dismissal in World Cup

03:12 PM | 7 Nov, 2023
Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews reacts to rare timed-out dismissal in World Cup
Source: ICC

MUMBAI – Sri Lankan all-rounder Angelo Mathews has shared a video evidence to prove that he has reached the crease to face the ball within two minutes of fellow player’s dismissal in a World Cup match against Bangladesh.

The player took to social media platform X to express disappointment after he became the first player in the history of cricket to be dismissed for timed out by the umpire after Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan made an appeal.

The video shows the batsman reaching the crease on time and being ready to face the delivery before the helmet strap broke. “I rest my case! Here you go you decide,” he captioned the post.

Meanwhile, fourth umpire Adrian Holdstock in an interview with international media claimed that Mathews had already used up his two-minute limit before the helmet issue. He explained that the incoming batsman must be ready within two minutes to face the ball.

Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews becomes first batter in history to be dismissed under timed out rule

Facebook Comments

ODI World Cup Updates

02:59 PM | 7 Nov, 2023

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan ruled out of World Cup 2023

12:14 PM | 7 Nov, 2023

Australia vs Afghanistan World Cup 2023 - Check free Live Streaming ...

11:44 AM | 7 Nov, 2023

Blow for Pakistan as key pacer Haris Rauf suffers rib injury amid ...

10:55 PM | 6 Nov, 2023

What is timed out dismissal in cricket?

04:54 PM | 6 Nov, 2023

Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews becomes first batter in history to be ...

03:21 PM | 6 Nov, 2023

Sri Lanka captain Mendis refuses to congratulate Virat Kohli for ODI ...

Advertisement

Latest

03:30 PM | 7 Nov, 2023

Pakistan’s Atif Butt wins Thaiger Uppercut 2023 Tekken 7 champion title in Bangkok

Horoscope

08:43 AM | 7 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 7 November, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee continues to move downwards as dollar demand rises; Check latest forex rates here

KARACHI - Pakistani rupee remained under pressure against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market in light of the rise in dollar demand for import payments.

The currency market of the crisis hit country witness a lot of buying of greenback for import payments. 

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

In the open market on Tuesday, the US dollar was quoted at 284.9 for buying and 287.65 for selling.

Euro rate stands at 306.5 for buying and 309 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 353  for buying, and 357 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 81.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal currently stands at 76.3.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 7 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 284.9 287.65
Euro EUR 306.5 309
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.5 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.25 82
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.3 77.1
Australian Dollar AUD 185 186.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 755.7 763.75
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 38.65 39.05
Danish Krone DKK 40.86 41.26
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.11 36.46
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.74 1.82
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 918.19 927.19
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.46 60.06
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.3 168.3
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.76 26.06
Omani Riyal OMR 734.36 742.36
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.62 78.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 25.38 25.68
Swiss Franc CHF 316.1 318.6
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices move down in Pakistan in line with global trend; Check latest rates here

KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed a marginal decline in Pakistan in line with downward trend in the international market. 

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 7 November 2023

On Tuesday, the price of a 24-karat gold single tola price plunged by Rs400 to close at Rs214,200. 

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold dropped by Rs343 to settle at Rs183,642. 

22 Karat gold price for Tuesday stands at Rs198,824, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs189,788 and single tola of 18k gold hovers around Rs162,675.00.

In international market, the price of the precious commodity went down by $9 to close at $2003.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Karachi PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Islamabad PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Peshawar PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Quetta PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Sialkot PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Attock PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Gujranwala PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Jehlum PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Multan PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Bahawalpur PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Gujrat PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Nawabshah PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Chakwal PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Hyderabad PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Nowshehra PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Sargodha PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Faisalabad PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Mirpur PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: