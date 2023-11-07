Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews reacts to rare timed-out dismissal in World Cup

MUMBAI – Sri Lankan all-rounder Angelo Mathews has shared a video evidence to prove that he has reached the crease to face the ball within two minutes of fellow player’s dismissal in a World Cup match against Bangladesh.

The player took to social media platform X to express disappointment after he became the first player in the history of cricket to be dismissed for timed out by the umpire after Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan made an appeal.

The video shows the batsman reaching the crease on time and being ready to face the delivery before the helmet strap broke. “I rest my case! Here you go you decide,” he captioned the post.

I rest my case! Here you go you decide 😷😷 pic.twitter.com/AUT0FGffqV — Angelo Mathews (@Angelo69Mathews) November 7, 2023

Meanwhile, fourth umpire Adrian Holdstock in an interview with international media claimed that Mathews had already used up his two-minute limit before the helmet issue. He explained that the incoming batsman must be ready within two minutes to face the ball.