Karachi welcomes Ertugrul star Celal Al on Turkey's 100th anniversary

Turkish actor Celal Al, known for his portrayal of Abdul Rahman Ghazi in the Turkish series 'Ertugrul Ghazi,' arrived in Karachi to commemorate Turkey's 100th anniversary.
Yesterday, as Pakistan celebrated the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Turkey, the city of Karachi was adorned with vibrant colours paying tribute to Turkey's historical milestone.
On this significant occasion, Celal Al graced Karachi with his presence, adding a memorable touch to the festivities. He shared captivating images on his Instagram story while visiting renowned locations in Karachi, including Friar Hall, the iconic Tin Talwar of Clifton, and Du Talwar.
In one of his stories, he could be seen at the historic Friar Hall in Karachi, and in another, he explored Mojo Tin Talwar and Du Talwar, capturing the essence of these landmarks. The actor also met with Simil, the new Consul General of Turkey in Pakistan. Furthermore, he paid his respects at the shrine of Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi in Clifton, sharing his location on social media.
President Arif Alvi also conveyed his warm wishes to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, saying, "On behalf of the people and government of Pakistan, I extend my heartfelt congratulations on the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Turkey."
He highlighted the longstanding friendship between Pakistan and Turkey, emphasizing the historical ties between the two nations. President Alvi praised Turkey's remarkable progress under President Erdogan's leadership and its active role in addressing the challenges faced by the Muslim world.
Message of the Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar— Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) October 29, 2023
on the 100th Republic Day of Turkiye.
On behalf of the government and people of Pakistan, I extend our warmest felicitations to the brotherly people of Turkiye on the auspicious occasion of the centenary of the Turkish… pic.twitter.com/Tr5fq1eUO5
Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar in the open market, and the current rate stands at 282.5 for selling purposes, and 279.5 for buying.
On Monday, Euro was being quoted at Rs296.1 for buying and Rs299 for selling. The British pound hovered around Rs344 for buying, and Rs347.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham currently stays at Rs78.25 and the Saudi Riyal SAR was being quoted at Rs74.8.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.4
|283.15
|Euro
|EUR
|296.1
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.25
|79
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.8
|75.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.25
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|745.28
|753.28
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.27
|38.67
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.55
|39.95
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.62
|35.97
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.65
|1.72
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.86
|912.86
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.48
|59.08
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|162.79
|164.79
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.02
|25.32
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.9
|735.9
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.79
|77.49
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.17
|25.47
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.55
|314.05
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.72
|7.87
Gold rates in Pakistan continue to move up amid changes in the international market.
The price of 24-karat gold per tola saw marginal gains on Monday and the new rate stands at Rs214,000, and 22-karat gold is currently available at Rs196,167 per tola.
For 10 grams of 24-karat gold, the current price stands at Rs183,471, and 10 grams of 22-karat gold costs Rs168,182.
In the international market, the bullion rate hovered around $2,002 per ounce with marginal losses.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Karachi
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Islamabad
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Peshawar
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Quetta
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Sialkot
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Attock
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Gujranwala
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Jehlum
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Multan
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Gujrat
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Nawabshah
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Chakwal
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Hyderabad
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Nowshehra
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Sargodha
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Faisalabad
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Mirpur
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
