Karachi welcomes Ertugrul star Celal Al on Turkey's 100th anniversary

Turkish actor Celal Al, known for his portrayal of Abdul Rahman Ghazi in the Turkish series 'Ertugrul Ghazi,' arrived in Karachi to commemorate Turkey's 100th anniversary.

Yesterday, as Pakistan celebrated the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Turkey, the city of Karachi was adorned with vibrant colours paying tribute to Turkey's historical milestone.

On this significant occasion, Celal Al graced Karachi with his presence, adding a memorable touch to the festivities. He shared captivating images on his Instagram story while visiting renowned locations in Karachi, including Friar Hall, the iconic Tin Talwar of Clifton, and Du Talwar.

In one of his stories, he could be seen at the historic Friar Hall in Karachi, and in another, he explored Mojo Tin Talwar and Du Talwar, capturing the essence of these landmarks. The actor also met with Simil, the new Consul General of Turkey in Pakistan. Furthermore, he paid his respects at the shrine of Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi in Clifton, sharing his location on social media.

President Arif Alvi also conveyed his warm wishes to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, saying, "On behalf of the people and government of Pakistan, I extend my heartfelt congratulations on the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Turkey."

He highlighted the longstanding friendship between Pakistan and Turkey, emphasizing the historical ties between the two nations. President Alvi praised Turkey's remarkable progress under President Erdogan's leadership and its active role in addressing the challenges faced by the Muslim world.