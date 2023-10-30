Russia’s Dagestan airport closed after anti-Israel protesters surround flight from Tel Aviv

MOSCOW – The Makhachkala airport in Dagestan region of Russia was closed after it was stormed by hundreds of people, who were angry at Israel’s massive bombardment on Gaza, after a flight from Tel Aviv landed.
Russia’s aviation agency, Rosaviatsiya, in a statement said Makhachkala airport will remain closed until Tuesday. Earlier, media reports had claimed that all flights to and from Makhachkala airport will be suspended until November 6.
Meanwhile, the Russia’s interior ministry said more than 150 active participants in the unrest have been identified, and 60 of them have been arrested.
The airport is “now totally under the control of security forces,” according to a statement from Russia’s interior ministry.
A day earlier, a flight of Russian Red Wings airline from Tel Aviv landed at Makhachkala airport. At this time, hundreds of protesters, who were already gathered there, managed to reach the runway to disrupt the flight services.
Videos circulating on social media also showed a large number of people entering the airport and breaking glass doors. The can be seen holding Palestine flags with some of them were also raising anti-Israel slogans.
Reports said the passengers, who reached from Israel, were isolated and guarded at the airport to avoid any untoward situation.
The Gaza death toll has surges past 8,300, including 3,457 children. Lately, the Israeli forces have warned the Al-Quds Hospital to evacuate.
