  

Search

World

Russia’s Dagestan airport closed after anti-Israel protesters surround flight from Tel Aviv

07:15 PM | 30 Oct, 2023
Russia’s Dagestan airport closed after anti-Israel protesters surround flight from Tel Aviv
Source: A screengrab from Twitter video

MOSCOW – The Makhachkala airport in Dagestan region of Russia was closed after it was stormed by hundreds of people, who were angry at Israel’s massive bombardment on Gaza, after a flight from Tel Aviv landed. 

Russia’s aviation agency, Rosaviatsiya, in a statement said Makhachkala airport will remain closed until Tuesday. Earlier, media reports had claimed that all flights to and from Makhachkala airport will be suspended until November 6.

Meanwhile, the Russia’s interior ministry said more than 150 active participants in the unrest have been identified, and 60 of them have been arrested.

The airport is “now totally under the control of security forces,” according to a statement from Russia’s interior ministry.

A day earlier, a flight of Russian Red Wings airline from Tel Aviv landed at Makhachkala airport. At this time, hundreds of protesters, who were already gathered there, managed to reach the runway to disrupt the flight services. 

Videos circulating on social media also showed a large number of people entering the airport and breaking glass doors. The can be seen holding Palestine flags with some of them were also raising anti-Israel slogans.  

Reports said the passengers, who reached from Israel, were isolated and guarded at the airport to avoid any untoward situation. 

The Gaza death toll has surges past 8,300, including 3,457 children. Lately, the Israeli forces have warned the Al-Quds Hospital to evacuate.

Israel advances ground war against Gaza as second stage of fight starts

Facebook Comments

World

04:27 PM | 29 Oct, 2023

Israel calls back diplomats from Turkey after Erdoğan’s fiery ...

02:23 PM | 29 Oct, 2023

Israel advances ground war against Gaza as second stage of fight ...

10:55 PM | 28 Oct, 2023

Gaza death toll surpasses 8,000 as Israel continues bombing ...

06:18 PM | 28 Oct, 2023

Heavy turnout expected in Surrey Khalistan Referendum after PM ...

09:21 AM | 28 Oct, 2023

Israel pounds Gaza with deadly airstrikes; leaving occupied territory ...

02:00 PM | 27 Oct, 2023

Palestinian death toll in Israel's war on Gaza crosses 7,000 mark

Advertisement

Latest

07:15 PM | 30 Oct, 2023

Russia’s Dagestan airport closed after anti-Israel protesters surround flight from Tel Aviv

Horoscope

08:42 AM | 30 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 30 October, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar, other currencies; check today exchange rates

Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar in the open market, and the current rate stands at 282.5 for selling purposes, and 279.5 for buying.

On Monday, Euro was being quoted at Rs296.1 for buying and Rs299 for selling. The British pound hovered around Rs344 for buying, and Rs347.4 for selling.

UAE Dirham currently stays at Rs78.25 and the Saudi Riyal SAR was being quoted at Rs74.8.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 30 October 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 280.4 283.15
Euro EUR 296.1 299
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344 347.4
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.25 79
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.8 75.8
Australian Dollar AUD 178.25 180
Bahrain Dinar BHD 745.28 753.28
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.27 38.67
Danish Krone DKK 39.55 39.95
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.62 35.97
Indian Rupee INR 3.36 3.47
Japanese Yen JPY 1.65 1.72
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.86 912.86
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.48 59.08
New Zealand Dollar NZD 162.79 164.79
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.02 25.32
Omani Riyal OMR 727.9 735.9
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.79 77.49
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 25.17 25.47
Swiss Franc CHF 311.55 314.05
Thai Bhat THB 7.72 7.87

              

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices in Pakistan increases despite drop in international market rates

Gold rates in Pakistan continue to move up amid changes in the international market.

The price of 24-karat gold per tola saw marginal gains on Monday and the new rate stands at Rs214,000, and 22-karat gold is currently available at Rs196,167 per tola.

For 10 grams of 24-karat gold, the current price stands at Rs183,471, and 10 grams of 22-karat gold costs Rs168,182.

In the international market, the bullion rate hovered around $2,002 per ounce with marginal losses.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 30 October 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440
Karachi PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440
Islamabad PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440
Peshawar PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440
Quetta PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440
Sialkot PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440
Attock PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440
Gujranwala PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440
Jehlum PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440
Multan PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440
Bahawalpur PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440
Gujrat PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440
Nawabshah PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440
Chakwal PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440
Hyderabad PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440
Nowshehra PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440
Sargodha PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440
Faisalabad PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440
Mirpur PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: