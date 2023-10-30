Inzamam ul Haq's departure prompts PCB to take action

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has constituted a committee to probe the allegations against Inzamam ul Haq, former chief selector.

Amid the World Cup 2023, Inzamam resigned from his position earlier today following claims that he was a partner in a player management organisation.

On the other hand, PCB in a statement said, ''Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has set up a five-member fact-finding committee to investigate allegations in respect of conflict of interest reported in the media pertaining to the team selection process.''

It further added. ''The committee will submit its report and any recommendations to the PCB Management in an expeditious manner.''



The news comes as the Pakistani squad, who is about to be eliminated from the World Cup in India, is already coming under fire. The controversy surrounding the board also stems from the PCB head's disclosure of captain Babar Azam's private chat with a high-ranking board member.