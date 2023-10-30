Heart-wrenching video of Maulana Tariq Jamil surfaces after son’s death

LAHORE – Renowned scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil suffered a great loss a day earlier when his younger son Asim Jamil died with controversy still prevailing over his death.

His elder brother Maulana Yousaf Jamil claimed in a video message that his sibling had committed suicide out of frustration of his mental illness. However, Tariq Jamil’s brother has said the other ways, claiming that his nephew lost his life in an accidental fire in gym.

Amid all this, the official YouTube channel of the scholar has shared a video, showing the situation Maulana is passing through.

The video shows Tariq Jamil bursting into tears as his brother comes to condole with him over his loss.

Meanwhile, the funeral prayers for Asim Jamil were offered at his hometown Tulamba, Mian Channu. A larger of people attended the prayers.