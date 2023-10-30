Pakistani celebs condole tragic demise of Maulana Tariq Jamil’s son Asim Jamil

KARACHI – People from all walks of life offered condolences to Maulana Tariq Jamil on the demise of his younger son Asim Jamil. The incident took place in Maulana’s native town Talamba which is located in Mian Channu, Punjab.
Tariq Jameel confirmed his son's accidental death on social media. He asked for prayers and hoped for a high rank in heaven for his son.
Asim, while at his gym, took a pistol from his guard and shot himself in the chest, according to sources. CCTV footage showed the tragic incident, with the police revealing that Asim suffered from mental illness and had been on medication for some time.
Zara Noor Abbas, the actor, took to Instagram to share her deep sadness regarding the unexpected passing, emphasizing the critical significance of mental health, as its neglect can lead to tragic consequences.
The Deewar e Sab star penned, “For all those who say that depression happens because of deen se duri, please take the example of Maulana Tariq Saab's son who was suffering from it even though he had a household full of religious activities and his father being such an honoured religious scholar. Please understand that depression is REAL like any other illness. It sucks out everything from you.
Please seek help and support for it. My heart goes out to the family of the deceased. May Allah grant him Jannah and peace after all..”
Actor Ahmed Ali Butt, Momal Sheikh and Sami Khan also extended their regrets over the tragic incident and shared a picture of Tariq Jamil and his son on his Instagram Story.
