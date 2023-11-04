Fakhar Zaman, Pakistani’s left handed hard hitter and elegant opener, was born on 10th April 1990 in Mardan, North-West Frontier Province of Pakistan. Fakhar Zaman is Pakistan Navy sailor turned cricketer who has strengthened his place in Pakistan's limited overs setup. He has made several new records with his aggressive and fearless batting.

Fakhar Zaman’s Recognition

Fakhar Zaman is recognised as batsman who sees the ball, hits the ball' which makes him a crowd puller and a package that is hard to ignore in shorter formats of cricket. He belonged to North-West Frontier Province of Pakistan but moved to Karachi at the age of 16 and joined Pakistan Navy. His passion has brought him in cricket and he made his first-class debut for Karachi Blues in the year 2013.

Career History of Fakhar Zaman

Fakhar Zaman played his first List A game way back in 2012. He spent many years playing domestic cricket and piled on the runs but went unnoticed. Finally, in the Quaid-e-Azam trophy in 2016-17, he scored in excess of 600 runs at an average of 51 which established him as one of the best and dynamic Opener of domestic arena.

Fakhar Zaman’s splendid performance in PSL

Fakhar Zaman signed a contract with the Lahore franchise in the PSL 2017 edition after wonderful display of skills and talent. The Pakistan selectors also named him in the T20I side to tour West Indies in 2017 after seeing a few of his destructive knocks. Unfortunately, he could not justice to his selection during West Indies tour then but the selectors showed faith in his skills and included him in the squad for the Champions Trophy in 2017.

Fakhar Zaman’s memorable performance in 2017 Champion Trophy 2017

Fakhar Zaman proved his worth in the initial matches of the 2017 Champion trophy and scored 31, 50 and 57. He finally made his maiden century in the final against the arch-rivals India and steered Pakistan to the title glory. Pakistan became the latest team to win the Champions Trophy and 252 runs in 4 games made Fakhar Zaman known in the Pakistani and world cricket fraternity.

Fakhar Zaman Test Career

Fakhar Zaman was included in the Pakistan Test squad for the tours of Ireland and England but didn't play. He has just played 3 tests match with an average of 32 to date.

Fakhar Zaman’s Playing Teams

Fakhar Zaman has played from various teams at national and international levels including Pakistan A, Lahore Qalandars, Pakistan, Somerset, Durban Qalandars, Comilla Victorians, Rotterdam Rhinos, Glamorgan, Team Green, Team White, Brisbane Heat, Khulna Tigers, B-Love Kandy and Vancouver Knights. He has shown remarkable battings while playing in these teams.

Fakhar Zaman Performances in Pakistan Cup 2016

Fakhar Zaman played record breaking innings in Pakistani Cup 2016 as a devastating Opener. He had a fantastic run in the 2016 edition of the Pakistan Cup where he scored 297 runs in five games including 2 fifties and a century. Thus, ended up as the second highest run-getter behind Ahmed Shehzad. His stroke-filled 115 in the finale helped his team - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to win the title.

Fakhar Zaman’s maximum sixes in 2023 World Cup

Fakhar Zaman has accomplished the remarkable feat of hitting seven sixes against Bangladesh and eleven sixes against New Zealand, breaking the record for the most sixes by a Pakistani batsman in a single ICC World Cup so far.

Fakhar Zaman’s brilliance against New Zealand in 2023 World Cup

In a crucial match against New Zealand, Fakhar Zaman hit exceptional shots against all the Black Caps' bowlers and scored a 63-ball century with 16 boundaries, seven fours and 11 sixes, which is now the fastest century by a Pakistani in the World Cup. Before rain disruption, he scored 126 runs of 81 balls and hit 11 sixes and 8 fours. Finally, he steered Pakistan to a very memorable victory on D/L method. He overtook former Pakistani opener Imran Nazir, who scored a 95-ball hundred against Zimbabwe in the 2007 World Cup. Pakistan also won the match by 21 runs.