Fakhar Zaman, Pakistani’s left handed hard hitter and elegant opener, was born on 10th April 1990 in Mardan, North-West Frontier Province of Pakistan. Fakhar Zaman is Pakistan Navy sailor turned cricketer who has strengthened his place in Pakistan's limited overs setup. He has made several new records with his aggressive and fearless batting.
Fakhar Zaman’s Recognition
Fakhar Zaman is recognised as batsman who sees the ball, hits the ball' which makes him a crowd puller and a package that is hard to ignore in shorter formats of cricket. He belonged to North-West Frontier Province of Pakistan but moved to Karachi at the age of 16 and joined Pakistan Navy. His passion has brought him in cricket and he made his first-class debut for Karachi Blues in the year 2013.
Career History of Fakhar Zaman
Fakhar Zaman played his first List A game way back in 2012. He spent many years playing domestic cricket and piled on the runs but went unnoticed. Finally, in the Quaid-e-Azam trophy in 2016-17, he scored in excess of 600 runs at an average of 51 which established him as one of the best and dynamic Opener of domestic arena.
Fakhar Zaman’s splendid performance in PSL
Fakhar Zaman signed a contract with the Lahore franchise in the PSL 2017 edition after wonderful display of skills and talent. The Pakistan selectors also named him in the T20I side to tour West Indies in 2017 after seeing a few of his destructive knocks. Unfortunately, he could not justice to his selection during West Indies tour then but the selectors showed faith in his skills and included him in the squad for the Champions Trophy in 2017.
Fakhar Zaman’s memorable performance in 2017 Champion Trophy 2017
Fakhar Zaman proved his worth in the initial matches of the 2017 Champion trophy and scored 31, 50 and 57. He finally made his maiden century in the final against the arch-rivals India and steered Pakistan to the title glory. Pakistan became the latest team to win the Champions Trophy and 252 runs in 4 games made Fakhar Zaman known in the Pakistani and world cricket fraternity.
Fakhar Zaman Test Career
Fakhar Zaman was included in the Pakistan Test squad for the tours of Ireland and England but didn't play. He has just played 3 tests match with an average of 32 to date.
Fakhar Zaman’s Playing Teams
Fakhar Zaman has played from various teams at national and international levels including Pakistan A, Lahore Qalandars, Pakistan, Somerset, Durban Qalandars, Comilla Victorians, Rotterdam Rhinos, Glamorgan, Team Green, Team White, Brisbane Heat, Khulna Tigers, B-Love Kandy and Vancouver Knights. He has shown remarkable battings while playing in these teams.
Fakhar Zaman Performances in Pakistan Cup 2016
Fakhar Zaman played record breaking innings in Pakistani Cup 2016 as a devastating Opener. He had a fantastic run in the 2016 edition of the Pakistan Cup where he scored 297 runs in five games including 2 fifties and a century. Thus, ended up as the second highest run-getter behind Ahmed Shehzad. His stroke-filled 115 in the finale helped his team - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to win the title.
Fakhar Zaman’s maximum sixes in 2023 World Cup
Fakhar Zaman has accomplished the remarkable feat of hitting seven sixes against Bangladesh and eleven sixes against New Zealand, breaking the record for the most sixes by a Pakistani batsman in a single ICC World Cup so far.
Fakhar Zaman’s brilliance against New Zealand in 2023 World Cup
In a crucial match against New Zealand, Fakhar Zaman hit exceptional shots against all the Black Caps' bowlers and scored a 63-ball century with 16 boundaries, seven fours and 11 sixes, which is now the fastest century by a Pakistani in the World Cup. Before rain disruption, he scored 126 runs of 81 balls and hit 11 sixes and 8 fours. Finally, he steered Pakistan to a very memorable victory on D/L method. He overtook former Pakistani opener Imran Nazir, who scored a 95-ball hundred against Zimbabwe in the 2007 World Cup. Pakistan also won the match by 21 runs.
Pakistani currency continued to depreciate against US dollar and other currencies in open market on Saturday after witnessing a long gaining streak.
In open market, US dollar was quoted at Rs282.35 for buying and Rs285.1 for selling.
Euro rate stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 347 for buying, and 351 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 79.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal currently stands at 75.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282.35
|285.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|347
|351
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79.25
|80
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.25
|76
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|751.44
|759.44
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205.5
|207.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.65
|39.01
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.2
|40.6
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.11
|36.46
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3,5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.68
|1.75
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|914.12
|923.12
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.46
|60.06
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.3
|168.3
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.28
|25.58
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|734.36
|742.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.62
|78.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.38
|25.68
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.8
|314.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
KARACHI – Gold rates in the Pakistani market surged to Rs214,400 on Saturday as the precious commodity witnessed upward trend a day earlier despite not change in the international market.
As per the latest rates, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan currently stands at Rs214,400 per tola, and 22-karat gold costs Rs197,724 per tola.
10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs183,813 and 10 grams of 22-karat gold stands at Rs169,518.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Karachi
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Islamabad
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Peshawar
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Quetta
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Sialkot
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Attock
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Gujranwala
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Jehlum
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Multan
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Gujrat
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Nawabshah
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Chakwal
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Hyderabad
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Nowshehra
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Sargodha
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Faisalabad
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Mirpur
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
