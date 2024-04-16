Iran agrees to release 2 Pakistani crew members of seized Israel-linked ship

TEHRAN – Iranian authorities have allowed the two Pakistani crew members of a recently seized Israel-linked ship to return to their home country, it emerged on Tuesday.
Reports said that Iran had conveyed a message through diplomatic channels that the Pakistani crew is free to leave. The captain of the seized ship has the power to allow the crew to leave.
The development comes after the Pakistan’s Foreign Office contacted Iranian authorities for safe return of the Pakistani nationals present on the ship.
Iran has seized the ship near the Strait of Hormuz amidst escalating tensions in the region following a lethal Israeli assault on Iran’s consulate in Syria.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps lost seven members, including two generals, in the Israeli strike in Syria.
Pakistani currency gains momentum against all currencies on April 16, 2024 Tuesday. US dollar was being quoted at 277.9 for buying and 280.85 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 295 for buying and 298 for selling while British Pound stands at 345 for buying, and 349 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.4 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.9
|280.85
|Euro
|EUR
|295
|298
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|345
|349
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.45
|76.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.38
|747.38
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.45
|40.85
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.91
|912.91
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.63
|169.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.1
|730.1
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.35
|77.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.11
|309.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
