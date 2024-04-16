Search

Iran agrees to release 2 Pakistani crew members of seized Israel-linked ship

04:43 PM | 16 Apr, 2024
Iran agrees to release 2 Pakistani crew members of seized Israel-linked ship
TEHRAN – Iranian authorities have allowed the two Pakistani crew members of a recently seized Israel-linked ship to return to their home country, it emerged on Tuesday. 

Reports said that Iran had conveyed a message through diplomatic channels that the Pakistani crew is free to leave. The captain of the seized ship has the power to allow the crew to leave. 

The development comes after the Pakistan’s Foreign Office contacted Iranian authorities for safe return of the Pakistani nationals present on the ship.

Iran has seized the ship near the Strait of Hormuz amidst escalating tensions in the region following a lethal Israeli assault on Iran’s consulate in Syria.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps lost seven members, including two generals, in the Israeli strike in Syria.

Pakistan urges Iran, Israel to 'exercise restraint, de-escalation' after missile attacks

