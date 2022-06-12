Brawl between rival groups turns Jaranwala hospital into battlefield (VIDEO)
FAISALABAD – A clash erupted between two rival groups at the emergency ward of Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Jaranwala, after they reached the medical facility to seek medico-legal reports following a fight.
Videos shows members of both parties beating up each other while hospital staff and patients look panicked and hiding out of fear.
Sources said that it is a routine matter at the THQ hospital, adding that administration had requested police officers multiple times to establish a sub-police station at the hospital to control such violent incidents.
*میڈیکل لیگل ڈاکٹ لینے آنیوالے 2 گروپ ٹی ایچ کیو ہسپتال میں جھگڑ پڑے،ہسپتال میں داخل مریضوں،ڈاکٹرز و پیرا میڈیکل سٹاف میں خوف و ہراس پھیل گیا،3 ماہ گزر جانے کے باوجود تاحال عارضی چوکی کے قیام کا وعدہ وفا نہ ہو سکا،15 کی کال پر پولیس نے 3 افراد کو حراست میں لے لیا- pic.twitter.com/KEQQeOdeOV— Mian Yousaf Zulfiqar (@UsafMian) June 12, 2022
MS Rana Abdul Wajid had sent a letter to police authorities in March 2022 and made a request in this regard. But, no action has been taken in this regard so far despite assurance given by police to establish a sub-station.
Following the clash, hospital administration called police and three suspects were arrested.
The medical staff is of the view that sub police station must be established in hospital to avoid such violence in the future.
