Gen Bajwa awards cash prize to man who drove away burning oil tanker from crowded neighbourhood
QUETTA – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has awarded a cash prize to a citizen who saved several lives in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province earlier this week by driving a burning oil tanker away from a fuel pump.

Faisal Baloch, who put his own life in danger last Tuesday, received an appreciation certificate and cash prize at Headquarters 12 Corps (Quetta) on behalf of the top general on Saturday.

Chief of Staff 12 Corps Brigadier Abid Mazhar met with Baloch and appreciated the man for his courage and bravery.

His selfless act earlier earned praise from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the provincial government as the video of the incident went viral on social media, leading to public appreciation.

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo also announced an Rs500,000 award for him.

