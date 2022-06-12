Pakistan strongly condemns spree of violence against Indian Muslims amid blasphemy protests

ISLAMABAD/NEW DELHI – Pakistan has denounced the heavy-handed treatment by Hindutva-inspired Indian authorities against Muslims who protested against the blasphemous remarks of the ruling political party BJP against Prophet Muhammad PBUH.

Spokesperson of Ministry of Foreign Affairs Asim Iftikhar termed the widespread use of brute force against Muslims a new low and expressed its solidarity with Indian Muslims in these testing times.

Asim said it is alarming that despite the global condemnation of the sacrilegious remarks by Modi-led party, saying the Indian government's reaction has been muted. In a statement, he mentioned that the BJP-RSS regime has persisted in its Islamophobic actions and has shamefully chosen to handle public protest with brutal and indiscriminate use of force.

Pakistan also called on the international community to also take immediate cognizance of the grievously aggravating situation of Islamophobia in the South Asian nation.

On Friday, Indian cops shot dead two Muslim protesters and detained more than 130 others during street rallies against Nupur Sharma’s remarks. Mudasir, 14, and Sahil Ansari, 19, were killed in broad daylight in Ranchi, capital of eastern Jharkhand state.

Reports claimed that forces also baton-charged to quell the marchers as Muslims took to the streets after Friday prayers in huge numbers to condemn the comments. Scores of protesters also suffered injuries during protests.

Earlier, the Modi-led party suspended its spokeswoman over derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad PBUH and expelled another leader, Naveen Jindal, for his anti-Islam tweet after a diplomatic backlash from the Muslim world.

In several videos on social media, Indian police can be seen assaulting the protesters with sticks while arresting a number of them in Moradabad and Saharanpur.