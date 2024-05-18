Search

Gold price up by Rs3,100 per tola in Pakistan; check latest rates

02:49 PM | 18 May, 2024
Gold price up by Rs3,100 per tola in Pakistan; check latest rates
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Gold recorded whooping increase in its prices in domestic market of Pakistan in line with rising international prices on Saturday.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola price of gold increased by Rs3,100 to reach Rs248,100.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold moved up by Rs2,658 to settle at Rs212,706.

Gold also registered gains in the international market as per ounce price surged by $30 to close at $2,41.

Meanwhile, the silver prices also witnessed an upward trend in Pakistan as per tola price surged by Rs120 to close Rs2,850. The price of 10-gram silver went up by Rs102.88 to settle at Rs2,443.41.

A day earlier, gold saw a slight decline in domestic market as per tola gold price plunged by Rs600 to close at Rs245,000.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold dropped by Rs514 to reach Rs201,048.

Yamaha Bikes New Price in Pakistan May 2024 

02:49 PM | 18 May, 2024

Gold price up by Rs3,100 per tola in Pakistan; check latest rates

02:49 PM | 18 May, 2024

Gold price up by Rs3,100 per tola in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 18 May 2024 Forex Rates

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 18, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.35 for selling.

Euro stands at 297 for buying and 299.5 for selling while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 352 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 18 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.4 280.35
Euro EUR 297 299.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 348.5 352
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.25
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 747.77 755.77
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.49 38.89
Danish Krone DKK 40.25 40.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.96 36.31
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 913.28 922.28
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.69 59.29
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.45 171.45
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.67 25.97
Omani Riyal OMR 730.59 738.59
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.41 77.11
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 25.67 25.97
Swiss Franc CHF 309.01 311.51
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

