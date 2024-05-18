Gold price up by Rs3,100 per tola in Pakistan; check latest rates

KARACHI – Gold recorded whooping increase in its prices in domestic market of Pakistan in line with rising international prices on Saturday.
Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola price of gold increased by Rs3,100 to reach Rs248,100.
Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold moved up by Rs2,658 to settle at Rs212,706.
Gold also registered gains in the international market as per ounce price surged by $30 to close at $2,41.
Meanwhile, the silver prices also witnessed an upward trend in Pakistan as per tola price surged by Rs120 to close Rs2,850. The price of 10-gram silver went up by Rs102.88 to settle at Rs2,443.41.
A day earlier, gold saw a slight decline in domestic market as per tola gold price plunged by Rs600 to close at Rs245,000.
Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold dropped by Rs514 to reach Rs201,048.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 18, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.35 for selling.
Euro stands at 297 for buying and 299.5 for selling while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 352 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.35
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|299.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|348.5
|352
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.77
|755.77
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.96
|36.31
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|913.28
|922.28
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.69
|59.29
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.45
|171.45
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.67
|25.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|730.59
|738.59
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.41
|77.11
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.67
|25.97
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.01
|311.51
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.