Gold price up by Rs3,100 per tola in Pakistan; check latest rates

KARACHI – Gold recorded whooping increase in its prices in domestic market of Pakistan in line with rising international prices on Saturday.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola price of gold increased by Rs3,100 to reach Rs248,100.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold moved up by Rs2,658 to settle at Rs212,706.

Gold also registered gains in the international market as per ounce price surged by $30 to close at $2,41.

Meanwhile, the silver prices also witnessed an upward trend in Pakistan as per tola price surged by Rs120 to close Rs2,850. The price of 10-gram silver went up by Rs102.88 to settle at Rs2,443.41.

A day earlier, gold saw a slight decline in domestic market as per tola gold price plunged by Rs600 to close at Rs245,000.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold dropped by Rs514 to reach Rs201,048.