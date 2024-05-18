Islamabad police officer jailed for selling classified documents to foreign ambassador

ISLAMABAD – A special court established under the Official Secrets Act sentenced an official of the Islamabad police to three years in jail for providing classified documents to a foreign ambassador.

Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra announced verdict after Islamabad Police ASI Zahoor Ahmed found guilty in the case. The identity of the foreign ambassador has not been revealed.

The special court judge announced the verdict after hearing arguments from both sides. Zahoor Ahmed was arrested from the courtroom after the verdict in the case.

Earlier this week, the federal government decided to register cases against people who are involved in the unauthorised dissemination of sensitive and classified information.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif revealed it on Monday in a social media post, stating that the government has taken strict notice of such incidents. The move comes after classified documents, especially those labeled as secret, surfaced on social media platforms.

He lamented that dissemination of such secret information can seriously damage Pakistan's relations with its friends and brotherly countries. He added that such activities could also harm Pakistan's strategic and economic interests.

He said all elements who are directly or indirectly involved in the dissemination of secret information or documents will be booked under the Official Secrets Act 2023.

He said that the punishment for spreading classified information is two years imprisonment and fine.

Last week, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif granted approval to regulate social sites by amending PECA (Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act) Act 2016 and establishing the Digital Rights Protection Agency.