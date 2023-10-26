KARACHI – Gold price witnessed another drop in local markets amid downward trend in the international market.

Data shared by jewelers' assocation suggest a drop in gold prices on the international level that affected local gold prices in Pakistan as the bullion moved down by Rs750 on Thursday.

The price of 24-carat gold decreased by Rs750 and settled at Rs208,450 per tola.

The price of 10-gram gold dropped by Rs643 and the new price stands at Rs178,712.

The precious metal in the international market saw drop of $5 and the new price hovered around $1,970 per ounce.

Silver Rates in Pakistan

Unlike Gold, Silver rate remains stable in Pakistan on Thursday. The price of single Tola Silver or Chandi stands at Rs2,550 and settled while 10-gram rate stands at Rs2,186.

