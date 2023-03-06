Search

BusinessGold & Silver Rate

Gold price falls by Rs2,000 per tola in Pakistan

06:09 PM | 6 Mar, 2023
Gold price falls by Rs2,000 per tola in Pakistan
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Gold witnessed a decline in its value in the domestic market as Pakistan rupee strengthened against the US dollar in interbank market on hopes of revival of the loan programme.

The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data shows the price of gold (24 carats) decreased by Rs2,000 per tola and Rs1,715 per 10 grams to reach Rs198,000 and Rs169,753, respectively.

In the international market, the price of the precious metal dropped by $8 to reach $1,849.

The Pakistani rupee recovered 0.19% against the US dollar in the interbank market, settling at 277.92 as compared to yesterday’s Rs278.46.

Pakistan set to impose 25pc luxury tax on wide-ranging items to woo IMF

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 6 March 2023

08:19 AM | 6 Mar, 2023

Pakistan, IMF resume virtual talks tomorrow for release of bailout funds

10:05 AM | 5 Mar, 2023

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 5 March 2023

08:23 AM | 5 Mar, 2023

Gold price declines by Rs1,600 per tola in Pakistan

07:22 PM | 4 Mar, 2023

Germany warns Pakistan of losing GSP+ status over curbs on Audi, BMW and Mercedes importers

06:45 PM | 4 Mar, 2023

Pakistan set to impose 25pc luxury tax on wide-ranging items to woo IMF

01:29 PM | 4 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Sultan bin Ahmed opens Big Heart Secondary School for Girls in Kenya

06:11 PM | 6 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 6th March 2023 

08:49 AM | 6 Mar, 2023

Forex

KARACHI – After dwindling to historic low, the Pakistani rupee made a comeback on the first working day of the week and revived by Rs4.16 in the interbank market.

During the intra-day trading, the local currency recovered around 1.52 percent during the early hours and was quoted at 274.30, with a recovery of 4.16 against the greenback.

Last week, PKR faced huge blows amid IMF uncertainty and dropped around 6.63pc against the US dollar, settling at 278.46.

The rupee gained momentum as Pakistan received the first tranche of a $1.3 billion loan from China which help shore up depleting foreign exchange reserves.

Globally, the greenback made an uncertain start to the week as investors awaited testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell this week.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/06-Mar-2023/today-s-currencyexchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-march-6-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – Gold witnessed a decline in its value in the domestic market as Pakistan rupee strengthened against the US dollar in interbank market on hopes of revival of the loan programme.

The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data shows the price of gold (24 carats) decreased by Rs2,000 per tola and Rs1,715 per 10 grams to reach Rs198,000 and Rs169,753, respectively.

In the international market, the price of the precious metal dropped by $8 to reach $1,849.

The Pakistani rupee recovered 0.19% against the US dollar in the interbank market, settling at 277.92 as compared to yesterday’s Rs278.46.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/04-Mar-2023/pakistan-set-to-impose-25pc-luxury-tax-on-wide-ranging-items-to-woo-imf

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: