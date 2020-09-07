Mehwish Hayat stuns in latest photo shoot

01:25 PM | 7 Sep, 2020
Mehwish Hayat stuns in latest photo shoot
Pakistani superstar Mehwish Hayat doesn't only dominate the entertainment industry with her amazing performances, her outfits are always on point too.

The 'Load Wedding' actress recently took to Instagram and shared dazzling photos from her current shoot. Hayat looked nothing short of a vision in an off- shoulder blouse paired with blue denim jeans. She topped off her look with smokey eyes and and nude lips.

"The Joke’s on you!" read the caption.

The endearing post has won the hearts of her fans and the comments sections was flooded with praise for the starlet's beauty.

On the work front, Mehwish Hayat will be seen in upcoming film 'London Nahi Jaunga' opposite Humayun Saeed.

