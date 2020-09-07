'Schools in Punjab to reopen from Sept 15'

LAHORE - The Punjab government on Monday decided to reopen schools in phases starting from Sept 15, Minister for School Education Dr Murad Raas announced on Twitter.

The development comes as the federal and provincial governments sit together today to decide on the reopening of more than 300,000 educational institutions, closed in March following the coronavirus outbreak in the country, across the country.

All Public and Private Schools to allow only 50% of students in one day. Alternative days will have the other 50% students. No Double Shift on a single day will be allowed. https://t.co/Q9d4JKz9er — Murad Raas (@DrMuradPTI) September 7, 2020

A meeting of the inter-provincial education ministers’ conference (IPEMC) is ongoing, according to the education ministry and a countrywide decision on the opening of schools is expected later today, reported Pakistan Today.

The ministers are discussing the implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) in educational institutions as well as making the students and parents aware of precautionary measures, it said.

The meeting is also deliberating on the phase-wise opening of schools.