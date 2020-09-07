Humayun Saeed recalls the first time he played the role of an Army officer
Share
On Pakistan's 55th annual Defence Day, veteran actor Humayun Saeed took to social media to honour the armed forces.
The JPNA star posted a throwback picture to recall the first time he essayed the role of an army officer in television drama ‘Wilco.’
View this post on Instagram
My mother always wanted to see me in the army uniform and I got to do that the very first time in Wilco. Salute, love and prayers for our armed forces who are not afraid to sacrifice their lives to protect ours. May Allah bless our martyrs, may He guard our soldiers. Pakistan Zindabad 🇵🇰 #DefenceDay #6thSeptember
"My mother always wanted to see me in the army uniform and I got to do that the very first time in Wilco.," Saeed captioned the promotional poster for the 90s series that revolves around PMA Kakul and Pakistan Army.
Expressing his gratitude towards the army personnel working for the protection of the country, Saeed added, “Salute, love and prayers for our armed forces who are not afraid to sacrifice their lives to protect ours. May Allah bless our martyrs, may He guard our soldiers. Pakistan Zindabad.”
Saeed also made a special appearance as an army officer in popular drama serial Ehd-e-Wafa.
Many celebs took to social media to honour Pakistan's armed forces on Defence day.
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
-
-
- Federal Cabinet to review economic, political situation today10:54 AM | 8 Sep, 2020
-
-
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020