PICTURES—Fouzia Aman celebrates her birthday with close friends

Model Fouzia Aman celebrated her 26th birthday to the fullest on Sunday.

She shared some beaming pictures of herself, wherein she’s surrounded by balloons,flowers, cake and lots of confetti.

“Yes it’s my birthday, thank you for all the love,” read the caption of her post.

Fans and friends also extended love to her shortly after she shared the dazzling pictures.

Sadaf Kanwal posted pictures with the model to wish her on her birthday!

Fouzia Aman is a prominent name in the Pakistan’s fashion industry. She has made it to the cover of countless fashion magazines and walked the ramp in many local and international shows as a showstopper.

She also bagged the Lux Style Award for model of the year.

