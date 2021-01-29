Indian troops kill three young Kashmiris in Pulwama

SRINAGAR – Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three Kashmiri youth in Tral area of Pulwama district in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

According to Kashmir Media Service (MS), the troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Mandoora area of Tral. The operation was going on when last reports came in.

The troops also continued their cordon and search operations in Shopian, Pulwama, Baramulla, Rajouri and other areas of the territory, subjecting the local residents to huge inconvenience. Indian police arrested a youth from a check-post in Patushahi area of Bandipora.

Meanwhile, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference General Secretary Molvi Bashir Ahmed addressing a condolence reference in Sopore urged the international community to take cognizance of the surge in Indian state terrorism in IIOJK and play role in granting the right to self-determination to the Kashmiris.

He said that the Kashmiris had never accepted India’s illegal occupation of their motherland. He said that arrogant and imperialistic India tried every method of oppression and violence to suppress the Kashmiris’ freedom sentiment during the last over seven decades but miserably failed in its nefarious designs. He added that the people of Kashmir were determined to carry on their struggle till they achieved their cherished goal of freedom from Indian yoke.