Lockdown extended in Islamabad till April 14
ISLAMABAD - Partial lockdown in the federal capital has been extended amid the fight to control and limit the spread of coronavirus intensifies countrywide.
According to media reports, a notification has been issue in this regard on Monday.
Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases in the country rose to a total of 3,505, according to government data available till Tuesday morning, after recording 397 new cases in past 24 hours.
According to details, Punjab has become the worst-hit province in the country with 1708 cases (12 deaths) followed by Sindh, 881 (15 deaths); Kyber Pakhtunkhwa, 405 (16 deaths); Gilgit Baltistan, 211 (3 deaths); Balochistan 202 (1 death); Islamabad 82; and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, 16.
