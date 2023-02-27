Hamza Ali Abbasi to make small screen comeback soon

Lollywood's handsome hunk, Hamza Ali Abbasi, is a force to be reckoned with.

The 38-year-old star, whose latest offering The Legend of Maula Jatt became the highest grossing Pakistani film ever, shows how dedicated and talented he is.

Last seen in a drama serial Alif in 2019 and Mann Mayal in 2016, Abbasi stayed in the limelight with many back-to-back smash-hit films, including Parwaaz Hay Junoon and Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2, making him one of the most prominent faces of the entertainment industry.

Though the Meray Dard Ko Jo Zuban Miley star graced the silver screen, his fans wanted him to treat them with a television series much like Mann Mayal or Pyaray Afzal. Luckily, Abbasi will reportedly be seen in an upcoming drama serial.

The Waar actor will be seen in the upcoming project titled Jaan-e-Jahan. The drama will reportedly be directed by Qasim Ali Mureed, written by Rida Bilal and produced by Samina Humayun Saeed and Sana Shahnawaz's production label, Next Level Entertainment.

The release date is yet to be confirmed.

On the work front, Abbasi will next be seen in the upcoming film Kambakht.