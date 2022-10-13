Hamza Ali Abbasi addresses allegations of playing religion card

Lollywood's talented and charismatic actor Hamza Ali Abbasi is on his way to putting an end to the allegations against him and moving on in his splendid career.

Netizens and critics have been obsessed with Abbasi's personal and professional life yet the Mann Mayal actor wasn't spared from the scrutiny when a galore of people alleged that the Gullo Weds Gulli star played the religion card. However harsher the situation became, Abbasi stood strong and recently sat down during an interview to address the allegations, and set the record right once and for all.

For the unversed, the Alif actor announced a hiatus from his acting career which came as shocking news for his millions of fans all around the world. Later, Abbasi backed out on his decision to which the reaction was anything but supportive. The Ek Tha Raja aur Ek Thi Rani actor was accused of using a religious card while others labeled it as a publicity stunt.

Abbasi's most recent project is Alif after which he hasn't been involved in any news although the Meray Dard Ko Jo Zuban Miley star is currently promoting his latest venture The Legend Of Maula Jatt. Abbasi, during an interview with Maliha Rehman, said that a person should be immune to harsh criticism lest you receive flaking on social media. As long as you know you are right, you don’t need to feel threatened. Abbasi also added that there is constructive criticism that allows him to rectify his opinions.

The Pyarey Afzal famed actor also added that he focuses more on a script that doesn't go against his limits.

On the work front, Abbasi is currently riding high on the blockbuster, record-breaking success of the Bilal Lashari directorial The Legend of Maula Jatt.