Mehwish Hayat's latest pictures set internet ablaze

Lollywood actress Mehwish Hayat is a true internet queen. The 35-year-old star's glittering career cemented her as one of the most sought-after actresses in both local and international entertainment fraternities. Having galore fans and followers on multiple social media platforms, the Meray Qatil Meray Dildar star's virtual presence surely makes headlines.
With 5.1 million followers on Instagram, the Phir Chand Pe Dastak diva made sure to treat her justly. Hayat took to the picture-sharing app and posted a bunch of stunning pictures that set has netizens obsessed with her.
Holding an unbloomed white rose with accents of pink, Hayat looked ethereal in her strappy teal green top, paired with tattered denim and a small fur coat. The Actor In Law star complemented the look with minimal makeup and thick eyeliner to accentuate her features.
Hayat captioned the carousel of scintillating pictures with a flower and caterpillar emoji.
Social media users couldn't help but obsess over the diva's latest pictures. Actress Sana Fakhar also jumped into the comment section to show some love to Hayat.
On the work front, Hayat was recently seen in Ms. Marvel, Baaji, and London Nahi Jaunga.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 28, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|263.1
|266.05
|Euro
|EUR
|274.5
|277.3
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|312.8
|316
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|73.75
|74.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|69.3
|70
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|173
|175.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|691.71
|699.71
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|192
|194.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|37.54
|37.94
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|36.85
|37.25
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.45
|33.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.14
|3.25
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|845.57
|854.57
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.33
|59.93
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.68
|165.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.01
|25.31
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|677.48
|685.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.89
|72.59
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|192.5
|194.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.32
|25.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|276.52
|279.02
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
KARACHI – The price of per tola gold in Pakistan increased by Rs300 to reach Rs194,400 on Tuesday, slightly recovering from the previous day’s losses of Rs1,000 per tola.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data shows the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold went up by Rs257 to settle at Rs166,666.
However, the gold metal witnessed downward trend in the international market as per ounce price decreased by $2 to close at $1810.
Meanwhile, the per tola price of silver in the domestic market remained stable and traded at Rs2,080 per tola.
