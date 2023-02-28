Mehwish Hayat's latest pictures set internet ablaze

Lollywood actress Mehwish Hayat is a true internet queen. The 35-year-old star's glittering career cemented her as one of the most sought-after actresses in both local and international entertainment fraternities. Having galore fans and followers on multiple social media platforms, the Meray Qatil Meray Dildar star's virtual presence surely makes headlines.

With 5.1 million followers on Instagram, the Phir Chand Pe Dastak diva made sure to treat her justly. Hayat took to the picture-sharing app and posted a bunch of stunning pictures that set has netizens obsessed with her.

Holding an unbloomed white rose with accents of pink, Hayat looked ethereal in her strappy teal green top, paired with tattered denim and a small fur coat. The Actor In Law star complemented the look with minimal makeup and thick eyeliner to accentuate her features.

Hayat captioned the carousel of scintillating pictures with a flower and caterpillar emoji.

Social media users couldn't help but obsess over the diva's latest pictures. Actress Sana Fakhar also jumped into the comment section to show some love to Hayat.

On the work front, Hayat was recently seen in Ms. Marvel, Baaji, and London Nahi Jaunga.