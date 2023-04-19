Gold price declines by Rs550 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices registered slight decline in the domestic market on Wednesday after they went up in first two days of the running business week.

The price of per tola gold in domestic market decreased by Rs550 to close at Rs217,400 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold went down by Rs471 to settle at Rs185,914, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity declined by $31 to close at $1974 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,530 per tola and Rs2,170 per 10 grams, respectively.