Radhika Apte set to appear on Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill

Noor Fatima 06:33 PM | 19 Apr, 2023
Radhika Apte set to appear on Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill
Source: Shehnaaz Gill (Instagram)

Bollywood's bubbly model and actress Shehnaaz Gill is ruling the internet and the entertainment industry with her charm and wit. The 29-year-old star's outgoing personality and humor has paved her another league in Bollywood, which her peers also seem to praise.

Although Gill is new to Bollywood, she has already made tons of friends through her chat show, Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz, streaming on YouTube.

Many A-list celebrities have graced the Kala Shah Kala actress's show so far, and to continue its popularity, Indian actress Radhika Apte is set to make an appearance as well.

The Monica, O My Darling star will be seen in the upcoming episode of the show to promote her latest television series, Mrs. Undercover.

Gill took to Instagram to excitedly announce the news.

Gill has previously hosted many celebrities including Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan, Kapil Sharma, and Shahid Kapoor, Suniel Shetty and more on her chat show.

On the work front, Gill is inching closer to make her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Raghav Juyal, Abhimanyu Singh, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari, Vekatesh Daggubati, and others with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film is helmed by Farhad Samji and will hit the floors on April 21. 

WATCH – Shehnaaz Gill gets teary-eyed during recent interview

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

