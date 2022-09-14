Ushna Shah schools men for disrespecting friendship boundaries

Noor Fatima
09:48 PM | 14 Sep, 2022
Source: Ushna Shah (Instagram)
Lollywood's strong-headed and gorgeous actress Ushna Shah isn't shy to speak whatever is on her mind.

She often takes to social media platforms to call out injustice and inequality prevailing in society. Recently, the Habs actress took to Twitter to show her dismay and disappointment over men that do not respect boundaries with their female friends.

Shah advocated for all the women who get stuck in awkward situations and reprimanded men for their behaviour.   

The Help Me Durdana actress wrote, "Dear men, If a female friend isn’t responding to your flirtatious comments & is pretending to be oblivious to them, it is to give u a hint without damaging your friendship. Have some class about you and take the hint instead of amplifying the flirt & making her more uncomfortable."

Shah gained recognition for her impeccable performance in the smash hit drama serials including Bandhay Aik Dor Se, Aakhir Kab Tak, Parizaad, and Habs.

