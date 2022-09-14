Pakistani PM Shehbaz to stay at Plaza Hotel New York during UNGA visit 

NEW YORK – Pakistan's Prime Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif will hold meetings with world leaders on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Which is being finalized by the Pakistan Mission to the UN in New York. After arriving in New York on 19 September, the Prime Minister will also attend the inaugural session of the General Assembly on 20th September.

The first traditional speaker of the inaugural session will be the President of Brazil, while the second speech of the General Assembly will be delivered by US President Joe Biden.This time Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif will stay at the Plaza Hotel New York right opposite to the United Nations Headquarters Building. Rooms have been booked for the Prime Minister including his delegation.

It is learned that the delegation accompanying the Prime Minister will be quite small apart from his protocol and security personnel. Apart from Foreign Secretary, Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, five to six ministers are expected to attend United Nations General Assembly Session.

Mian Shahbaz Sharif's address to the General Assembly will be held from 3 to 4 pm on Friday, September 23, according to US time (GMT-4) This will be Mian Shahbaz Sharif's first address to the General Assembly as Prime Minister. Pakistan is the 14th country to address on Friday. The Prime Minister of New Zealand will speak before Pakistan and the President of Cambodia will speak after Pakistan.

According to a diplomatic source, Mian Shahbaz in his speech discussed the lasting effects of climate change, including the damage caused by flood disasters in Pakistan, the UN Secretary General's visit to Pakistan and his flash appeal for flood victims, including climate change effects to the world.

Apart from this, including Afghanistan, he will make the world aware of Indian atrocities in Kashmiri Muslims. However, this time, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not participating in the United Nations General Assembly session. India will be represented by his Foreign Minister.

Dr. Mariam Shaikh, Press Counselor of the Pakistan Mission to the United Nations, said in an Exclusive conversation with "Daily Pakistan" that "Prime Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif's engagement in New York will take place inside the United Nations HQ Building. On 23rd September, the Prime Minister will meet with world leaders in addition to the General Assembly. The Prime Minister's bilateral meetings and side events have also been scheduled at the United Nations."

"Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will also hold a press briefing at the United Nations Media Center, where they will answer questions from journalists." Dr. Mariam said.

She further said that "according to the UN policy decided in July, that this time only those journalists who are residents and have long term Media Passes of the United Nations will be allowed to enter the UN building. Journalists coming by themselves or with the Prime Minister's delegation will not be able to go to the United Nations Building this time due to non-issuence of new Media Passes."