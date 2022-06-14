Johnny Depp considering not taking $10.35m defamation money from Amber Heard

Johnny Depp’s lawyers Benjamin Chew and Camille Vasquez talked about the possibility that Johnny Depp would not ask Amber Heard to pay the $10.35 million defamation money ordered by the Virginia Court.

Benjamin revealed this when Good Morning America host George Stephanopoulos asked about a possible deal between Depp and Amber.

“Depp will agree to a settlement provided Heard agrees not to appeal the case in exchange for Depp waging all monetary losses,” he added.

“We obviously can’t disclose attorney-client communications. But as Mr Depp stated and as we both explained in our respective closings, this was never about money for Mr Depp,” Chew said. “It was about restoring his reputation, and he did.”

On June 1st, the jury ruled the verdict in Depp’s favour as he won all three defamation claims in his case brought against his ex-wife over an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post referring to herself as a domestic abuse victim and was awarded $10.35 million in damages.

On the other hand, Heard won only one of her three claims that Depp defamed her and was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages.