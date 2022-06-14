Johnny Depp considering not taking $10.35m defamation money from Amber Heard
Share
Johnny Depp’s lawyers Benjamin Chew and Camille Vasquez talked about the possibility that Johnny Depp would not ask Amber Heard to pay the $10.35 million defamation money ordered by the Virginia Court.
Benjamin revealed this when Good Morning America host George Stephanopoulos asked about a possible deal between Depp and Amber.
“Depp will agree to a settlement provided Heard agrees not to appeal the case in exchange for Depp waging all monetary losses,” he added.
“We obviously can’t disclose attorney-client communications. But as Mr Depp stated and as we both explained in our respective closings, this was never about money for Mr Depp,” Chew said. “It was about restoring his reputation, and he did.”
On June 1st, the jury ruled the verdict in Depp’s favour as he won all three defamation claims in his case brought against his ex-wife over an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post referring to herself as a domestic abuse victim and was awarded $10.35 million in damages.
On the other hand, Heard won only one of her three claims that Depp defamed her and was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages.
Johnny Depp thanks fans in first TikTok video ... 09:05 AM | 8 Jun, 2022
Hollywood star Johnny Depp shared his first video on TikTok in which he has thanked his fans for their unwavering ...
- Biopesticides: eco-friendly solution for yield enhancement07:15 AM | 12 Jun, 2022
- Foodscaping: Grow home-grown vegetables and flowers together05:52 AM | 8 Jun, 2022
- Diseases transmission from animals to humans and climate change07:19 AM | 5 Jun, 2022
- Why is the use of complex fertilizers profitable?09:38 PM | 31 May, 2022
- Impact of climate change on Pakistani agriculture06:22 AM | 27 May, 2022
- Johnny Depp considering not taking $10.35m defamation money from ...12:17 PM | 14 Jun, 2022
- Sheth Jeebun leads tribute to Queen’s Jubilee celebrations as a ...10:51 AM | 14 Jun, 2022
-
- Marred by ruckus on Monday, Punjab budget session to resume today09:51 AM | 14 Jun, 2022
- PIA flight brings back Pakistanis stranded in Syria due to Israeli ...09:31 AM | 14 Jun, 2022
-
- Fahad Mustafa's kids recreate Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad's trailer06:59 PM | 13 Jun, 2022
- Gorgeous Mehwish Hayat turns heads at trailer launch of 'London Nahi ...10:55 PM | 13 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022