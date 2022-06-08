Johnny Depp thanks fans in first TikTok video after winning defamation case against Amber Heard

09:05 AM | 8 Jun, 2022
Source: Johnny Depp (Instagram)
Hollywood star Johnny Depp shared his first video on TikTok in which he has thanked his fans for their unwavering support in a legal battle against his former wife Amber Heard.

The Pirates of The Caribbean star's first post on the widely popular short video platform features video clips of people cheering, holding signs, and waving to him. The 30-second video also features Depp, who can be seen writing and performing songs on stage.

He has used the song Stranger from the Reggae band Love Joys for compilation of the videos.

@johnnydepp

To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together. You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, JD

♬ Stranger - Love Joys

In a long caption, Depp thanked his fans for their support saying: "We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together."

Last week, Depp won a defamation case against his ex-wife Heard who had accused him of domestic abuse.

A jury in Fairfaz, Virginia, issued ruling in favour of Depp after weeks long hectic testimony in the $100 million defamation suit. The jury found Heard’s statement about her marriage false and aimed at maligning the ex-husband.

Following the verdict, the 58-year-old actor issued a statement, saying: “The jury gave me my life back”.

