Thomas Matthew Crooks: Shooter behind failed assassination attempt of Donald Trump identified

WASHINGTON – Former US President Donald Trump was shot in ear in a failed assasination attempt, and now the shooter has been identified.
Federal Bureau of Investigation FBI identified Thomas Matthew Crooks, a 20-year-old from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, as the man involved in attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally.
Crooks, registered as a Republican, shot Donald Trump in the ear during the event, prompting immediate security response and causing Trump to briefly seek cover before continuing with his rally.
The incident resulted in one attendee's death and injuries to two others, with law enforcement investigating it as an assassination attempt.
FBI and other agencies are now finding motive and determining whether the shooter had abettors.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/14-Jul-2024/pakistani-pm-joins-global-leaders-in-condemning-assassination-attempt-on-donald-trump
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 14, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.8 for buying and 280.75 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 301.25 and selling rate is 303.15.
British Pound rate is 355.15 for buying, and 358.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.5 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.8
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|301.25
|303.15
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.15
|358.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.37
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.55
|186.35
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741
|749
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.15
|311.65
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
