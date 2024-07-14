Search

Thomas Matthew Crooks: Shooter behind failed assassination attempt of Donald Trump identified

Web Desk
11:04 AM | 14 Jul, 2024
WASHINGTON – Former US President Donald Trump was shot in ear in a failed assasination attempt, and now the shooter has been identified.

Federal Bureau of Investigation FBI identified Thomas Matthew Crooks, a 20-year-old from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, as the man involved in attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally.

Crooks, registered as a Republican, shot Donald Trump in the ear during the event, prompting immediate security response and causing Trump to briefly seek cover before continuing with his rally.

Thomas Matthew Crooks 

The incident resulted in one attendee's death and injuries to two others, with law enforcement investigating it as an assassination attempt.
 
FBI and other agencies are now finding motive and determining whether the shooter had abettors.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

