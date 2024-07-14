Independent members submit affidavits of allegiance with PTI after Supreme Court verdict

Independent members have started submitting their affidavits of allegiance to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after Supreme Court's verdict on reserved seats.

PTI noted leader Mian Azhar submitted his affidavit of allegiance to PTI while MPAs Sardar Muhammad Ali Khan and Syed Ijaz Hussain Bhatti have also submitted their affidavits of allegiance to Imran Khan's party.

Earlier this week, Supreme Court of Pakistan delivered a landmark verdict, declaring that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf was eligible for reserved seats. This decision overturned the previous verdicts of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), which had denied the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) allocation of reserved seats.

The Supreme Court, in an 8-5 majority verdict, struck down the ECP's decision to allocate reserved seats to the ruling coalition, deeming it “unconstitutional.” Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, who read the order supported by eight judges, stated, "As a political party, the PTI is entitled to its reserved seats."