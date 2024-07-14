Toyota Corolla Latest Price in Pakistan after New Withholding Tax

Toyota Corolla remains among most selling sedan cars in Pakistan due to reliability and durability. The car maintains a high resale value, which is attractive to Pakistani buyers.

Besides wide network and decent fuel average, fuel efficiency remains another key factor, as Corolla is known for being economical while spare parts are widely available, and maintenance is relatively easy and affordable.

Lets look at cons of flagship car of Toyota as it comes with limited backseat legroom, with front seats offering 42 inches and rear only 34 inches, making long trips less comfortable for adult passengers. Its cabin is noisier than most compact cars, with significant road and wind noise at high speeds.

Corolla Variants Price WHT for Filer WHT for Non-Filer) Corolla Altis MT 1.6 Rs5,982,000 Rs119,640 Rs358,920 Corolla Altis 1.6 X CVT Rs6,502,000 Rs130,040 Rs390,120 Corolla Altis 1.6 X CVT Special Edition Rs6,767,000 Rs135,340 Rs406,020 Corolla Altis CVT 1.8 Rs6,902,000 Rs207,060 Rs621,180 Corolla 1.8 Grande CVT Rs7,502,000 Rs225,060 Rs675,180 Corolla 1.8 Grande CVT (Black Interior) Rs7,562,000 Rs226,860 Rs680,580





