Toyota Corolla Latest Price in Pakistan after New Withholding Tax

Toyota Corolla remains among most selling sedan cars in Pakistan due to reliability and durability. The car maintains a high resale value, which is attractive to Pakistani buyers.
Besides wide network and decent fuel average, fuel efficiency remains another key factor, as Corolla is known for being economical while spare parts are widely available, and maintenance is relatively easy and affordable.
Lets look at cons of flagship car of Toyota as it comes with limited backseat legroom, with front seats offering 42 inches and rear only 34 inches, making long trips less comfortable for adult passengers. Its cabin is noisier than most compact cars, with significant road and wind noise at high speeds.
|Corolla Variants
|Price
|WHT for Filer
|WHT for Non-Filer)
|Corolla Altis MT 1.6
|Rs5,982,000
|Rs119,640
|Rs358,920
|Corolla Altis 1.6 X CVT
|Rs6,502,000
|Rs130,040
|Rs390,120
|Corolla Altis 1.6 X CVT Special Edition
|Rs6,767,000
|Rs135,340
|Rs406,020
|Corolla Altis CVT 1.8
|Rs6,902,000
|Rs207,060
|Rs621,180
|Corolla 1.8 Grande CVT
|Rs7,502,000
|Rs225,060
|Rs675,180
|Corolla 1.8 Grande CVT (Black Interior)
|Rs7,562,000
|Rs226,860
|Rs680,580
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 14, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.8 for buying and 280.75 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 301.25 and selling rate is 303.15.
British Pound rate is 355.15 for buying, and 358.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.5 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.8
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|301.25
|303.15
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.15
|358.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.37
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.55
|186.35
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741
|749
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.15
|311.65
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
