Toyota Corolla Latest Price in Pakistan after New Withholding Tax

Web Desk
12:47 PM | 14 Jul, 2024
Source: File Photo

Toyota Corolla remains among most selling sedan cars in Pakistan due to reliability and durability. The car maintains a high resale value, which is attractive to Pakistani buyers.

Besides wide network and decent fuel average, fuel efficiency remains another key factor, as Corolla is known for being economical while spare parts are widely available, and maintenance is relatively easy and affordable.

Lets look at cons of flagship car of Toyota as it comes with limited backseat legroom, with front seats offering 42 inches and rear only 34 inches, making long trips less comfortable for adult passengers. Its cabin is noisier than most compact cars, with significant road and wind noise at high speeds.

Corolla Variants Price  WHT for Filer WHT for Non-Filer)
Corolla Altis MT 1.6 Rs5,982,000 Rs119,640 Rs358,920
Corolla Altis 1.6 X CVT  Rs6,502,000 Rs130,040 Rs390,120
Corolla Altis 1.6 X CVT Special Edition  Rs6,767,000 Rs135,340 Rs406,020
Corolla Altis CVT 1.8 Rs6,902,000 Rs207,060 Rs621,180
Corolla 1.8 Grande CVT  Rs7,502,000 Rs225,060 Rs675,180
Corolla 1.8 Grande CVT (Black Interior) Rs7,562,000 Rs226,860 Rs680,580

 
 
Gold & Silver

05:53 PM | 13 Jul, 2024

Surge in gold prices: Global and local markets experience significant rise

Forex

Currency Rates Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 14 July 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 14, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 279.8 for buying and 280.75 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 301.25 and selling rate is 303.15.

British Pound rate is 355.15 for buying, and 358.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.5 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.65.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.8 280.75
Euro EUR 301.25  303.15
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355.15 358.65
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.37
Australian Dollar AUD 184.55 186.35
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741 749
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.75 205.75
China Yuan CNY 38.35 38.75
Danish Krone DKK 40.05 40.45
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.7 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.25 917.35
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.95 59.75
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.24 171.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.8
Swiss Franc CHF 309.15 311.65
Thai Bhat THB 7.5 7.65

