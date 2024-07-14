Flour millers announce suspension of strike after successful talks with govt

ISLAMABAD – The deadlock between the Flour Mills Association and the government has been resolved, and after successful negotiations, the flour mills have announced the suspension of their ongoing strike that had lasted for three days.

A meeting was held between the Flour Mills Association and government ministers, with FBR officials also in attendance. The negotiations during the meeting led to major progress.

The prime minister had assigned the task of negotiating with the flour mills to Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal. Minister of State for Finance Ali Pervez Malik also participated in the meeting. After successful negotiations with the government, the Flour Mills Association announced the end of the strike that had been ongoing for several days.

In the negotiations, the federal government partially accepted the stance of the Flour Mills Association, leading to the postponement of the nationwide strike until July 22.

A committee comprising federal ministers and FBR officials will meet on Monday and Thursday. The Flour Mills Association will also present a financial estimate after consulting with leaders from all four provinces.

Until a final decision is reached, the withholding tax on flour mills under Section 153A will remain at 0.25%.

Flour mills will start wheat washing from today, and grinding will begin tomorrow. Consequently, flour supply across the country will resume as normal on Monday.