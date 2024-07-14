Search

Business

Flour millers announce suspension of strike after successful talks with govt

Web Desk
01:35 PM | 14 Jul, 2024
Flour millers announce suspension of strike after successful talks with govt

ISLAMABAD – The deadlock between the Flour Mills Association and the government has been resolved, and after successful negotiations, the flour mills have announced the suspension of their ongoing strike that had lasted for three days.

A meeting was held between the Flour Mills Association and government ministers, with FBR officials also in attendance. The negotiations during the meeting led to major progress.

The prime minister had assigned the task of negotiating with the flour mills to Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal. Minister of State for Finance Ali Pervez Malik also participated in the meeting. After successful negotiations with the government, the Flour Mills Association announced the end of the strike that had been ongoing for several days.

In the negotiations, the federal government partially accepted the stance of the Flour Mills Association, leading to the postponement of the nationwide strike until July 22.

A committee comprising federal ministers and FBR officials will meet on Monday and Thursday. The Flour Mills Association will also present a financial estimate after consulting with leaders from all four provinces.

Until a final decision is reached, the withholding tax on flour mills under Section 153A will remain at 0.25%.

Flour mills will start wheat washing from today, and grinding will begin tomorrow. Consequently, flour supply across the country will resume as normal on Monday.

Flour millers' strike in Pakistan sparks concerns over flour shortages

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Business

01:35 PM | 14 Jul, 2024

Flour millers announce suspension of strike after successful talks ...

12:47 PM | 14 Jul, 2024

Toyota Corolla Latest Price in Pakistan after New Withholding Tax

10:02 AM | 13 Jul, 2024

What will be the new Petrol, Diesel prices in Pakistan from July 16?

08:44 AM | 13 Jul, 2024

Pakistan finally secures $7 Billion IMF bailout package after major ...

05:52 PM | 12 Jul, 2024

Flour millers' strike in Pakistan sparks concerns over flour shortages

11:02 AM | 12 Jul, 2024

Punjab Solar Panels Scheme set to launch on Independence Day

Advertisement

Latest

11:35 PM | 14 Jul, 2024

Another Pakistani journalist shot dead

Gold & Silver

05:53 PM | 13 Jul, 2024

Surge in gold prices: Global and local markets experience significant rise

Forex

Currency Rates Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 14 July 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 14, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 279.8 for buying and 280.75 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 301.25 and selling rate is 303.15.

British Pound rate is 355.15 for buying, and 358.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.5 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.65.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.8 280.75
Euro EUR 301.25  303.15
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355.15 358.65
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.37
Australian Dollar AUD 184.55 186.35
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741 749
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.75 205.75
China Yuan CNY 38.35 38.75
Danish Krone DKK 40.05 40.45
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.7 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.25 917.35
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.95 59.75
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.24 171.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.8
Swiss Franc CHF 309.15 311.65
Thai Bhat THB 7.5 7.65

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: