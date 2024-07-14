Weather update for July 15, 16 in Punjab amid Muharram processions`

LAHORE – The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has predicted torrential rains across Punjab on the Muharram 8 and 9 (July 15 and 16) in Punjab as monsoon season has begun.

A spokesperson for PDMA stated that heavy rains are expected tonight in various districts of Punjab. He has asked the organisers of the Muharram processions to take precautionary measures in order to avoid any untoward incident.

He asked people to maintain distance from electricity poles and wires, avoid gatherings on weak roofs, and minimize crossing rivers and streams during these days.

Inspector General of Police Irfan Ali has directed rescue agencies to remain on high alert specifically in the mountainous regions of Dera Ghazi Khan, expressing concerns about potential flooding.

It should be noted that torrential rains on Fridays in Punjab have previously claimed the lives of 12 individuals.

Faithful hold processions, majalis and gatherings to pay tribute to Hazra Imam Hussain and his a companions, who embraced martyrdom in Karbala.