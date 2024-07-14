Weather update for July 15, 16 in Punjab amid Muharram processions`

LAHORE – The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has predicted torrential rains across Punjab on the Muharram 8 and 9 (July 15 and 16) in Punjab as monsoon season has begun.
A spokesperson for PDMA stated that heavy rains are expected tonight in various districts of Punjab. He has asked the organisers of the Muharram processions to take precautionary measures in order to avoid any untoward incident.
He asked people to maintain distance from electricity poles and wires, avoid gatherings on weak roofs, and minimize crossing rivers and streams during these days.
Inspector General of Police Irfan Ali has directed rescue agencies to remain on high alert specifically in the mountainous regions of Dera Ghazi Khan, expressing concerns about potential flooding.
It should be noted that torrential rains on Fridays in Punjab have previously claimed the lives of 12 individuals.
Faithful hold processions, majalis and gatherings to pay tribute to Hazra Imam Hussain and his a companions, who embraced martyrdom in Karbala.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 14, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.8 for buying and 280.75 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 301.25 and selling rate is 303.15.
British Pound rate is 355.15 for buying, and 358.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.5 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.8
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|301.25
|303.15
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.15
|358.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.37
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.55
|186.35
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741
|749
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.15
|311.65
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.