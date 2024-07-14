7th Muharram processions taken out across Pakistan amid tight security

LAHORE – Processions of 7th Muharram are being taken out in Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and other cities as Shia community engage in vibrant gatherings.
Punjab, Sindh and KP government notified imposition of Section 144 as well as banned pillion riding from Muharram 7 to 10. Section 144 requires occupation on the roofs of the shops and houses situated on either side of the routes at the time of processions and standing of spectators on the planks in front of shops is also banned.
7th Muharram processions are being taken out to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Qasim (RA).
The intensity of chest-beating during the gatherings and processions increased as speakers addressed mourners, recounting the hardships endured by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions at the Battle of Karbala in 61 AH, particularly their deprivation of water from the Euphrates river by opposing forces.
These processions commemorate son of Hazrat Imam Hasan (R.A), who was raised by Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A). It is known that Imam Hussain (RA) intended for Qasim to marry his eldest daughter, Fatima Kubra, but the marriage was postponed until their arrival in Karbala.
With the looming martyrdom of his companions apparent, Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) conducted the marriage of Hazrat Qasim and Fatima Kubra shortly after their arrival in Karbala. These processions are being taken out as tribute to this young couple.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 14, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.8 for buying and 280.75 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 301.25 and selling rate is 303.15.
British Pound rate is 355.15 for buying, and 358.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.5 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.8
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|301.25
|303.15
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.15
|358.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.37
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.55
|186.35
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741
|749
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.15
|311.65
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
