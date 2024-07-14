iPhone 16 Leaks, Expected Price in Pakistan

Apple is all set to unveil its iPhone 16 series in September this year, with major upgrades. The top models of flagship phones are expected to come with periscope lenses.

Insiders claimed that Pro and Pro Max will be backed with tetraprism 5x zoom lens.

iPhone 16 Rumored Features

Feature Details Camera System pill-shaped bump

Wide and Ultrawide lenses

Rear flash located outside the bump

Optimized microphone placement Button Configuration mute switch

New Capture Button for easier snaps

Volume buttons relocated below Action Button Colors black, green, pink, blue, white

Frosted glass back similar to iPhone 15 models Display and Design larger displays

Potential use of micro-lens arrays for improved brightness and efficiency

Slimmer bezels with Border Reduction Structure Performance and Connectivity Powered by A18 chip with potential RAM upgrades

Pro models may feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon X75 modem for enhanced 5G connectivity

Potential adoption of Wi-Fi 7 for faster wireless speeds iOS 18 and AI Features New Siri capabilities and on-device AI enhancements expected

Improved interaction with apps and media integration Battery and Charging Stacked battery technology for higher capacity and longevity

Faster 40W wired charging and enhanced MagSafe capabilities Overall Design Philosophy Continuation of sleek aesthetics with minor refinements

Focus on blending advanced technology with user-friendly features

iPhone 16 Expected Price

iPhone 16 expected price in Pakistan is said to be around Rs340,000.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/18-May-2024/iphone-16-release-date-and-price-revealed-as-apple-prepares-to-unveil-new-lineup





