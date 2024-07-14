Search

iPhone 16 Leaks, Expected Price in Pakistan

Web Desk
01:16 PM | 14 Jul, 2024
iPhone 16 Leaks, Expected Price in Pakistan

Apple is all set to unveil its iPhone 16 series in September this year, with major upgrades. The top models of flagship phones are expected to come with periscope lenses.

Insiders claimed that Pro and Pro Max will be backed with tetraprism 5x zoom lens.  

iPhone 16 Rumored Features

Feature Details
Camera System
  • pill-shaped bump
  • Wide and Ultrawide lenses
  • Rear flash located outside the bump
  • Optimized microphone placement
Button Configuration
  • mute switch
  • New Capture Button for easier snaps
  • Volume buttons relocated below Action Button
Colors
  • black, green, pink, blue, white
  • Frosted glass back similar to iPhone 15 models
Display and Design
  • larger displays
  • Potential use of micro-lens arrays for improved brightness and efficiency
  • Slimmer bezels with Border Reduction Structure
Performance and Connectivity
  • Powered by A18 chip with potential RAM upgrades
  • Pro models may feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon X75 modem for enhanced 5G connectivity
  • Potential adoption of Wi-Fi 7 for faster wireless speeds
iOS 18 and AI Features
  • New Siri capabilities and on-device AI enhancements expected
  • Improved interaction with apps and media integration
Battery and Charging
  • Stacked battery technology for higher capacity and longevity
  • Faster 40W wired charging and enhanced MagSafe capabilities
Overall Design Philosophy
  • Continuation of sleek aesthetics with minor refinements
  • Focus on blending advanced technology with user-friendly features

iPhone 16 Expected Price 

iPhone 16 expected price in Pakistan is said to be around Rs340,000.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/18-May-2024/iphone-16-release-date-and-price-revealed-as-apple-prepares-to-unveil-new-lineup
 


 

iPhone 16 Leaks, Expected Price in Pakistan

