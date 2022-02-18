Gold price up by Rs100 per tola in Pakistan
Web Desk
10:00 PM | 18 Feb, 2022
Gold price up by Rs100 per tola in Pakistan
Share

KARACHI – Gold continued to gain on third consecutive day as its price surged by Rs100 per tola to reach Rs126,450 per tola on Friday.

The price of 10 grams increased by Rs85 as it was traded at Rs108,410 in the local market.

A day earlier, the gold price surged by Rs600 per tola, while it gained Rs50 on Wednesday.

In the international market, the price of the yellow metal witnessed an increase of $5 per ounce to close at $1,891.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs1,460 per tola and Rs1,251.71 per 10 grams today.

More From This Category
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 18 February ...
10:16 AM | 18 Feb, 2022
ECC gives approval for extending $50m defence ...
08:52 PM | 17 Feb, 2022
Gold price jumps Rs600 per tola in Pakistan
07:31 PM | 17 Feb, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 17 February ...
08:42 AM | 17 Feb, 2022
Gold price up by Rs50 per tola in Pakistan
08:50 PM | 16 Feb, 2022
Petrol soars to all-time record price of 160 per ...
09:26 AM | 16 Feb, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ayesha Omar goes viral with incredible workout video
07:43 PM | 18 Feb, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr