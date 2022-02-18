Gold price up by Rs100 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold continued to gain on third consecutive day as its price surged by Rs100 per tola to reach Rs126,450 per tola on Friday.

The price of 10 grams increased by Rs85 as it was traded at Rs108,410 in the local market.

A day earlier, the gold price surged by Rs600 per tola, while it gained Rs50 on Wednesday.

In the international market, the price of the yellow metal witnessed an increase of $5 per ounce to close at $1,891.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs1,460 per tola and Rs1,251.71 per 10 grams today.