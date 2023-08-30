Indian journalist Vikrant Gupta trolled for spreading negativity about Asia Cup 2023 opener in Pakistan

LAHORE – An Indian sports presenter, Vikrant Gupta, was mocked on social media for pointing out meaningless facts about inaugural match of the Asia Cup 2023 on Wednesday.

The mega regional event of 50-over format begins with first clash between Pakistan and Nepal at Multan Cricket Stadium. Pakistani singer Aima Baig and Nepal’s vocal Trishala Gurung enthralled the spectators before the start of the match.

Amid celebrations for the start of the Asia Cup event, the Indian journalist started spreading propaganda against the opening ceremony of the event.

Taking to social media platform X, he wrote: “Disappointing to see Asia Cup opening in front of just a few hundred spectators in Multan. Very disappointing”.

Disappointing to see Asia Cup opening in front of just a few hundred spectators in Multan. Very disappointing #AsiaCup23 #AsiaCup #PAKvNEP — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) August 30, 2023

Cricket fans from Pakistan and India were quick to slam Gupta for spreading negativity instead of promoting sports.

A user named Ambreen wrote: “Stop this negativity. Tum logon ko aur koi kaam nahi hai? It’s a working day here. No one can take off on a working day. You will see crowd after 6pm”.

Stop this negativity. Tum logon ko aur koi kaam nahi hai? It’s a working day here. No one can take off on a working day. You will see crowd after 6pm. Corporate slavery naam suna hai? Bakwas krwa lo bs — Ambreeeen.. (@Nostalgicc_A) August 30, 2023

Some of them said it is very hot day in Multan today and hoped that the crowd would turn out in the evening.

It's a working day and an afternoon start, the crowd will come ???? — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) August 30, 2023

Another user told Gupta, “Just wait and watch”.