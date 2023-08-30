Indian journalist Vikrant Gupta trolled for spreading negativity about Asia Cup 2023 opener in Pakistan

LAHORE – An Indian sports presenter, Vikrant Gupta, was mocked on social media for pointing out meaningless facts about inaugural match of the Asia Cup 2023 on Wednesday.
The mega regional event of 50-over format begins with first clash between Pakistan and Nepal at Multan Cricket Stadium. Pakistani singer Aima Baig and Nepal’s vocal Trishala Gurung enthralled the spectators before the start of the match.
Amid celebrations for the start of the Asia Cup event, the Indian journalist started spreading propaganda against the opening ceremony of the event.
Taking to social media platform X, he wrote: “Disappointing to see Asia Cup opening in front of just a few hundred spectators in Multan. Very disappointing”.
Disappointing to see Asia Cup opening in front of just a few hundred spectators in Multan. Very disappointing #AsiaCup23 #AsiaCup #PAKvNEP— Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) August 30, 2023
Cricket fans from Pakistan and India were quick to slam Gupta for spreading negativity instead of promoting sports.
A user named Ambreen wrote: “Stop this negativity. Tum logon ko aur koi kaam nahi hai? It’s a working day here. No one can take off on a working day. You will see crowd after 6pm”.
Stop this negativity. Tum logon ko aur koi kaam nahi hai? It’s a working day here. No one can take off on a working day. You will see crowd after 6pm. Corporate slavery naam suna hai? Bakwas krwa lo bs— Ambreeeen.. (@Nostalgicc_A) August 30, 2023
Some of them said it is very hot day in Multan today and hoped that the crowd would turn out in the evening.
It's a working day and an afternoon start, the crowd will come ????— Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) August 30, 2023
Another user told Gupta, “Just wait and watch”.
Just Wait and Watch— Maheen???????????? (@mahi5621_) August 30, 2023
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 30, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|318.4
|322.65
|Euro
|EUR
|340.5
|343.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|401
|405
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|86
|86.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|84.4
|85.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|806.17
|814.17
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|230
|232.3
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.68
|42.08
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|43.96
|44.36
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.22
|38.57
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.63
|3.74
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.23
|2.31
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|982.72
|991.72
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.83
|64.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|179.13
|181.13
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.04
|28.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|779.07
|787.07
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|83.27
|83.97
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|221
|223
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|343.18
|345.68
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.61
|8.76
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 233,500 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs183,983 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 214,590.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Karachi
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Islamabad
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Peshawar
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Quetta
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Sialkot
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Attock
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Gujranwala
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Jehlum
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Multan
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Gujrat
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Nawabshah
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Chakwal
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Hyderabad
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Nowshehra
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Sargodha
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Faisalabad
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Mirpur
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
