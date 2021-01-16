Punjab CM Buzdar lays foundation stone of Sheikhupura-Gujranwala two-lane road
10:45 PM | 16 Jan, 2021
LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has laid foundation stone of Sheikhupura to Gujranwala two-lane road project in a ceremony held in Lahore on Saturday.
Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that 43-km long project will be constructed under public-private partnership.
وزیراعلیٰ پنجاب @UsmanAKBuzdar نے شیخوپورہ تا گوجرانوالہ دو رویہ سڑک کے منصوبے کا سنگ بنیاد رکھ دیا— Government of Punjab (@GovtofPunjabPK) January 16, 2021
▪︎43 کلو میٹر طویل شیخوپورہ گوجرانوالہ دو رویہ سڑک 5 ارب 70 کروڑ روپے کی لاگت سے تعمیر ہوگی۔ pic.twitter.com/Z37ZjmSSR4
He added that maintenance will be the responsibility of private partners for next twenty-five years.
