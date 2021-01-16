Punjab CM Buzdar lays foundation stone of Sheikhupura-Gujranwala two-lane road

10:45 PM | 16 Jan, 2021
Punjab CM Buzdar lays foundation stone of Sheikhupura-Gujranwala two-lane road
Share

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has laid foundation stone of Sheikhupura to Gujranwala two-lane road project in a ceremony held in Lahore on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that 43-km long project will be constructed under public-private partnership.

He added that maintenance will be the responsibility of private partners for next twenty-five years.

More From This Category
India spreading sectarian violence to destabilize ...
09:51 PM | 16 Jan, 2021
Pakistan approves first COVID-19 vaccine for ...
07:07 PM | 16 Jan, 2021
Man kills lawyer and his brother after losing case
06:49 PM | 16 Jan, 2021
Arnab Goswami celebrated Pulwama attack 'like ...
06:04 PM | 16 Jan, 2021
Pakistan Army chief condoles demise of Pervez ...
05:49 PM | 16 Jan, 2021
Pakistani man killed wife, infant daughter and ...
06:25 PM | 16 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Kashmir Beats – Hira Mani wins hearts with her Sawaari
09:19 PM | 16 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr