Pakistan Air Force chief meets Turkish defence industries head
Web Desk
11:22 PM | 16 Jan, 2021
Pakistan Air Force chief meets Turkish defence industries head
ISLAMABAD – Chief of the Air Staff Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan Saturday called on Head of the Presidency for Turkish Defence Industries Prof. Dr Ismail Demir.

During his interaction with Prof. Dr Ismail Demir, the Air Chief appreciated the Turkish defence production sector which has made good progress over the last few years, said a PAF press release received here.

He also reiterated his commitment to enhance cooperation with Turkish defence production by capitalizing on the respective strengths of each side.

Later in the day, the Air Chief also visited Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), leading technology firm HAVELSAN, Military Electronic Industries of Turkey (ASELSAN) and Military Factory & Shipyard Management Company (ASFAT).

