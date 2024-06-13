Tax Calculator for Salaried Income after Budget 2024-25

ISLAMABAD – The federal government on Wednesday presented its maiden budget for the next fiscal year, with several tax adjustments in income tax slabs, burdening masses amid back breaking inflation.
PML-N government increased income tax rate for individuals earning Rs600,000 or more annually.
Those who are getting salary of Rs50,000 per month will be exempt from income tax. The government has introduced various tax slabs, with rates reaching up to 45%. Specifically, those earning Rs50,000 per month will not be subject to income tax.
|Income Range
|Tax Calculation
|0 – Rs600,000
|No Tax
|Rs600,001 – Rs1,200,000
|15% of the amount exceeding Rs600,000
|Rs1,200,001 – Rs1,600,000
|Rs90,000 + 20% of the amount exceeding Rs1,200,000
|Rs1,600,001 – Rs3,600,000
|Rs170,000 + 30% of the amount exceeding Rs1,600,000
|Rs3,600,001 – Rs5,600,000
|Rs650,000 + 40% of the amount exceeding Rs3,600,000
|Rs5,600,001 and above
|Rs1,610,000 + 45% of the amount exceeding Rs5,600,000
Those earning between Rs600,000 and Rs1.2 million annually, the income tax rate has been increased to 5%. Previously, this group paid Rs1,250, but the new rate will require them to pay Rs2,500.
Additionally, a 15% tax will be imposed on individuals earning between Rs1.2 million and Rs2.2 million per year (or Rs183,344 per month), raising their tax from Rs11,667 to Rs15,000.
For those earning between Rs2.2 million and Rs3.2 million annually (or Rs267,667 monthly), the tax rate will be 25%.
Under the new proposal, individuals earning between Rs3.2 million and Rs4.1 million per year (or Rs341,667 per month) will face a 30% tax rate, increasing their payment to Rs53,333 from the previous Rs47,468.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/12-Jun-2024/budget-2024-25-tax-free-income-limit-for-salaried-workers-may-increase-to-rs900-000
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 13, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.65 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 296 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal at 75.9.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.6
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|296
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.1
|73.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.88
|748.88
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.38
|38.78
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.14
|40.54
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.19
|917.19
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.3
|59.9
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.79
|172.79
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.97
|26.27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.52
|731.52
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.5
|205.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.4
|26.7
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.94
|312.44
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.