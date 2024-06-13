Search

BusinessPakistanPakistan Budget 2024-25

Tax Calculator for Salaried Income after Budget 2024-25

Web Desk
09:32 AM | 13 Jun, 2024
Tax Calculator for Salaried Income after Budget 2024-25

ISLAMABAD – The federal government on Wednesday presented its maiden budget for the next fiscal year, with several tax adjustments in income tax slabs, burdening masses amid back breaking inflation.

PML-N government increased income tax rate for individuals earning Rs600,000 or more annually.

Those who are getting salary of Rs50,000 per month will be exempt from income tax. The government has introduced various tax slabs, with rates reaching up to 45%. Specifically, those earning Rs50,000 per month will not be subject to income tax.

Income Tax Calculator 2024-25

Income Range Tax Calculation
0 – Rs600,000 No Tax
Rs600,001 – Rs1,200,000 15% of the amount exceeding Rs600,000
Rs1,200,001 – Rs1,600,000 Rs90,000 + 20% of the amount exceeding Rs1,200,000
Rs1,600,001 – Rs3,600,000 Rs170,000 + 30% of the amount exceeding Rs1,600,000
Rs3,600,001 – Rs5,600,000 Rs650,000 + 40% of the amount exceeding Rs3,600,000
Rs5,600,001 and above Rs1,610,000 + 45% of the amount exceeding Rs5,600,000

Those earning between Rs600,000 and Rs1.2 million annually, the income tax rate has been increased to 5%. Previously, this group paid Rs1,250, but the new rate will require them to pay Rs2,500.

Additionally, a 15% tax will be imposed on individuals earning between Rs1.2 million and Rs2.2 million per year (or Rs183,344 per month), raising their tax from Rs11,667 to Rs15,000.

For those earning between Rs2.2 million and Rs3.2 million annually (or Rs267,667 monthly), the tax rate will be 25%.

Under the new proposal, individuals earning between Rs3.2 million and Rs4.1 million per year (or Rs341,667 per month) will face a 30% tax rate, increasing their payment to Rs53,333 from the previous Rs47,468.
 
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/12-Jun-2024/budget-2024-25-tax-free-income-limit-for-salaried-workers-may-increase-to-rs900-000

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

11:38 AM | 13 Jun, 2024

Budget 2024-25: Salary raise update for Punjab government employees

11:21 AM | 13 Jun, 2024

Pakistan top military commander visits Turkey with focus to boost ...

10:54 AM | 13 Jun, 2024

What will be new Petrol Price in Pakistan after govt's proposal to ...

10:32 AM | 13 Jun, 2024

Non-Filers Pakistanis face these foreign travel restrictions after ...

09:32 AM | 13 Jun, 2024

Tax Calculator for Salaried Income after Budget 2024-25

09:04 AM | 13 Jun, 2024

Jinnah Hospital doctor 'rapes' woman in Lahore's Nawab Town

Most viewed

05:25 PM | 10 Jun, 2024

40000 prize bond results June 2024 – Check draw list here

06:41 PM | 10 Jun, 2024

Pastho actress Khushboo killed in Nowshehra for attending music ...

01:01 PM | 10 Jun, 2024

Education Ministry Unveils Federal Foundational Learning Policy 2024

09:44 AM | 11 Jun, 2024

40000 prize bond results June 2024 – Here's complete draw list

11:12 AM | 12 Jun, 2024

LUMS student Abdul Hadi died, brother injured in DHA reckless driving ...

09:25 AM | 11 Jun, 2024

Two Pakistanis among 4 arrested in Saudi Arabia for running ghost ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:38 AM | 13 Jun, 2024

Budget 2024-25: Salary raise update for Punjab government employees

Gold & Silver

02:31 PM | 12 Jun, 2024

Gold prices move up in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Riyal 13 June 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 13, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.65 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 296 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal at 75.9.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.6 280.65
Euro EUR 296 299
UK Pound Sterling GBP 350.5 353
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.1 73.85
Australian Dollar AUD 182 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.88 748.88
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.38 38.78
Danish Krone DKK 40.14 40.54
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.19 917.19
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.3 59.9
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.79 172.79
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.97 26.27
Omani Riyal OMR 723.52 731.52
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 203.5 205.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.4 26.7
Swiss Franc CHF 309.94 312.44
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: